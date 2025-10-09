US, Finland Sign Deal to Build 11 Icebreakers Amid Rising Heat in Arctic

World | Author: ANI |October 10, 2025, Friday // 11:05
Bulgaria: US, Finland Sign Deal to Build 11 Icebreakers Amid Rising Heat in Arctic

The United States and Finland reached an agreement on Thursday to jointly build 11 icebreakers, with four constructed in Finland and seven in the United States. Finnish companies with expertise in Arctic operations, alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, are part of the deal, reflecting growing strategic interests in the Arctic Circle.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the increasing importance of the Arctic region, noting that the collaboration will benefit both countries. He also highlighted Finland and Europe’s interest in maintaining dialogue with the United States regarding support for Ukraine.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Helsinki and Washington was signed during President Stubb and Prime Minister’s visit to the White House.

At the White House meeting, President Trump remarked, “We have a big order coming up, we are buying icebreakers.” President Stubb recalled that icebreakers were the first topic he discussed with Trump shortly after the U.S. president’s election in November, adding that both countries have been working on the project ever since. “We’re happy to announce that we’re basically building 11 icebreakers together—four in Finland in joint endeavors and seven of them here in the United States,” he said.

During meetings with American senators, Stubb stressed that the icebreaker collaboration aims to strengthen development and security in the Arctic. “The strategic importance of the Arctic continues to grow, and we must ensure that Allied countries have the required capabilities to operate in the region. Finland and Europe are keen to continue active dialogue with the U.S. to increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression and to ensure our continued support to Ukraine,” he said.

A White House fact sheet released on Thursday noted that the MoU was signed to address “urgent national security needs in the Arctic region.” The accelerated collaboration is intended to revitalize the shipbuilding industries of both nations while addressing strategic competition, aggressive military posturing, and economic encroachment by foreign adversaries that threaten U.S. interests in the Arctic.

Currently, the U.S. Coast Guard operates just two Arctic Security Cutters, or icebreakers, one of which was commissioned in 1976 and the other recently converted from a commercial vessel in September. The Coast Guard has assessed that at least nine icebreakers are needed to meet American national security requirements in the region year-round.

The White House clarified that foreign construction of icebreakers is a temporary measure to bridge this critical capability gap, with the majority of the ships eventually to be produced in the United States.

During his first term, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum aimed at accelerating the U.S. icebreaker program. The new MoU with Finland represents a significant step forward in developing Arctic security cutters and advancing U.S. strategic interests in the region.

