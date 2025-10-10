Bulgarian Authorities Find 83 Violations of the New Euro Law in One Day
In a single day of inspections, Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) identified 83 violations of the Euro Law, reflecting ongoing challenges for businesses adapting to the country’s new currency requirements. Out of 125 physical checks conducted across various locations, 13 breaches were directly related to improper display of prices, including the absence of euro amounts or the use of inconsistent font sizes and colors, the Commission reported.
The legislation foresees fines and property penalties depending on the severity of the violation, ranging from 400 leva (200 euros) to 14,000 leva (7,000 euros). Beyond in-store inspections, the CPCo has also flagged 70 major retailers that have failed to publish or provide information on their websites regarding the prices of items in the large consumer basket, as mandated under Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro. Penalties for such omissions are substantial, starting at 10,000 leva (5,000 euros) for a first offense and escalating to between 20,000 and 200,000 leva (10,000 and 100,000 euros) for repeat violations.
The intensified nationwide checks come after the conclusion of the transitional period granted to traders under the Euro Law. The CPCo stressed that it is employing all legally established measures to guarantee uniform and transparent compliance with the requirements among all obliged entities. Some inspections were carried out in coordination with the National Revenue Agency, covering a wide range of establishments, including food and non-food stores, such as clothing, shoes, household goods, optical items, pharmacies, bookstores, children’s products, and cosmetics, as well as catering and entertainment venues.
In addition to enforcement, the Commission emphasized its ongoing efforts to raise consumer awareness about their rights and to guide traders through their obligations during the euro adoption process. This includes providing continuous recommendations and responding to inquiries, aiming to ensure clarity and adherence to the new rules for both buyers and sellers.
