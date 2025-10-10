Bulgarian Authorities Find 83 Violations of the New Euro Law in One Day

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Find 83 Violations of the New Euro Law in One Day

In a single day of inspections, Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) identified 83 violations of the Euro Law, reflecting ongoing challenges for businesses adapting to the country’s new currency requirements. Out of 125 physical checks conducted across various locations, 13 breaches were directly related to improper display of prices, including the absence of euro amounts or the use of inconsistent font sizes and colors, the Commission reported.

The legislation foresees fines and property penalties depending on the severity of the violation, ranging from 400 leva (200 euros) to 14,000 leva (7,000 euros). Beyond in-store inspections, the CPCo has also flagged 70 major retailers that have failed to publish or provide information on their websites regarding the prices of items in the large consumer basket, as mandated under Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro. Penalties for such omissions are substantial, starting at 10,000 leva (5,000 euros) for a first offense and escalating to between 20,000 and 200,000 leva (10,000 and 100,000 euros) for repeat violations.

The intensified nationwide checks come after the conclusion of the transitional period granted to traders under the Euro Law. The CPCo stressed that it is employing all legally established measures to guarantee uniform and transparent compliance with the requirements among all obliged entities. Some inspections were carried out in coordination with the National Revenue Agency, covering a wide range of establishments, including food and non-food stores, such as clothing, shoes, household goods, optical items, pharmacies, bookstores, children’s products, and cosmetics, as well as catering and entertainment venues.

In addition to enforcement, the Commission emphasized its ongoing efforts to raise consumer awareness about their rights and to guide traders through their obligations during the euro adoption process. This includes providing continuous recommendations and responding to inquiries, aiming to ensure clarity and adherence to the new rules for both buyers and sellers.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Law, violations, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EU-Funded Project to Determine Bulgaria’s Bear Population

|

Elenite After the Flood: Destruction, Recovery, and Calls for Accountability

|

Bulgaria to Scrap Car Inspection Stickers in Move Toward Full Digitalization

|

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

|

Bulgaria Rolls Out New Siemens Smartron Locomotives to Modernize Fast Trains

|

Sunny Days Ahead: Bulgaria to See Warmer Autumn Weather

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 15:01

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:49

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:37

Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments

The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be.

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgarian Economist Warns: Raising Taxes Won’t Solve Deficit, Efficiency Is Key

Economist Dimitar Chobanov has stressed that Bulgaria should focus on adjusting public spending rather than raising taxes

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria