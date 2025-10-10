Israel Approves Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal with Hamas Under Trump’s Mediation

Israel’s cabinet has formally approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, paving the way to end the devastating two-year conflict in Gaza. The agreement, finalized early Friday morning, will halt hostilities within 24 hours and allow for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours thereafter.

The deal, reached under the mediation of the United States and backed by President Donald Trump, involves the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave. “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on his official X account.

The decision marks a turning point in a war that has left more than 67,000 Palestinians dead, displaced hundreds of thousands, and drawn in regional actors such as Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. The prolonged fighting has strained Israel’s relations with its allies and tested Washington’s patience, with Trump reportedly pressing Netanyahu to accept a deal that would end the bloodshed.

Celebrations erupted in both Israel and the Palestinian territories following the announcement. In Gaza, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said the group had received guarantees from the U.S. and other intermediaries that the fighting was definitively over. For many Israelis, the news offered long-awaited hope of seeing their loved ones return home after more than two years in captivity.

According to Israeli officials, the ceasefire will officially take effect within a day of ratification. Within three days of its start, the remaining hostages in Gaza are expected to be released. Authorities believe 20 Israeli captives remain alive, 26 are presumed dead, and the fate of two others is still unclear. Hamas has warned that retrieving the bodies of the deceased may take more time than releasing those still living.

Once the truce is in force, humanitarian aid convoys will begin entering Gaza in large numbers, bringing food, medical supplies, and other essentials to civilians who have been enduring catastrophic conditions. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to live in makeshift shelters.

Despite the breakthrough, numerous challenges remain before the deal can be fully implemented. Negotiators are still finalizing the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released, with Hamas demanding the inclusion of prominent detainees and hundreds arrested during Israel’s latest military operations. Trump’s broader 20-point peace plan also includes unresolved issues such as Gaza’s future governance and the status of Hamas itself, which continues to reject Israel’s demand for disarmament.

Domestically, Netanyahu faces internal dissent from hardline members of his coalition. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned that he would move to topple the government if Hamas remains intact after the ceasefire. Yet, across Israel, news of the agreement sparked scenes of relief and joy, particularly among families of the remaining hostages.

In Khan Younis, Gaza resident Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo expressed gratitude for what he called the end of “bloodshed and killing,” saying the entire region welcomed the ceasefire. In Tel Aviv, relatives of hostages gathered in Hostages Square, long a focal point of protest and prayer, and celebrated through tears. “I can’t breathe, I can’t explain what I’m feeling... it’s unbelievable,” said Einav Zaugauker, whose son Matan is still held in Gaza.

Though Israeli strikes continued on Thursday, the number of casualties sharply declined compared to previous weeks. Local health officials reported seven fatalities from two separate attacks.

President Trump is expected to travel to the region on Sunday and may attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has also invited him to address parliament, an appearance that would mark the first by a U.S. president since 2008.

The agreement has drawn wide international support, hailed by Arab and Western governments as a diplomatic success for Trump. It could represent a major foreign policy milestone for the U.S. president, who has pledged to bring peace both to Gaza and to war-torn Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Western and Arab officials met in Paris to plan postwar reconstruction and the establishment of a multinational peacekeeping force to ensure Gaza’s stability. The United States will contribute 200 troops to a joint task force composed of personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the United Arab Emirates. American troops, however, will not be deployed on the ground in Gaza itself.

The war, ignited by Hamas’s surprise assault on Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken, has reshaped the Middle East and inflicted staggering losses. If fully enacted, the ceasefire agreement would bring the bloodiest chapter in recent regional history closer to its long-awaited conclusion.