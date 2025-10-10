Traffic Delays on Trakia Highway: Major 10-Kilometer Repair Underway Near Stara Zagora

Society | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Traffic Delays on Trakia Highway: Major 10-Kilometer Repair Underway Near Stara Zagora

A major overhaul is underway on a 10-kilometer stretch of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora, leading to significant changes in traffic organization and temporary inconvenience for drivers, BGNES reported. The repair activities began on Thursday and will continue until October 23, affecting the section in the direction of Burgas between the 208th and 218th kilometer.

According to the Regional Road Administration in Stara Zagora, traffic in the area has been redirected entirely into the Sofia-bound lane, where two temporary lanes have been organized – one for vehicles heading toward Burgas and another for those traveling to Sofia. The measure aims to maintain traffic flow during the works but has nonetheless caused congestion and confusion among motorists, especially during the first days of the reorganization.

Engineer Ivaylo Donev, director of the regional road authority, explained that the project involves full rehabilitation of the section. The works include the complete replacement of the asphalt surface, drainage improvements, new road markings, updated signage, as well as installation of new safety barriers and guardrails. The roadbed will also be raised by about 10 centimeters to improve durability and drainage.

Donev emphasized that the overhaul was overdue, noting that the last maintenance in this area was only partial and took place three years ago. The accumulated wear and the increased traffic load on one of the country’s busiest highways made the comprehensive reconstruction necessary.

To ease congestion and avoid the construction zone, several detour routes have been introduced. For drivers traveling from Sofia toward Stara Zagora, it is recommended to exit the highway at the “Chirpan-Iztok” junction at kilometer 184 and continue along the old Chirpan–Stara Zagora road through the villages of Rakitnitsa and Bogomilovo. Vehicles coming from Haskovo or Stara Zagora in the direction of Burgas are advised to use the Podbalkanski road as an alternative route.

Despite the visible signage and duplicated warning boards, some drivers were seen entering the closed section on the first day of the repairs. “The signs are placed everywhere, but there are still drivers who miss them,” noted Eng. Donev, urging drivers to pay closer attention.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has called on all drivers to proceed with caution and observe the posted instructions and speed limits in the repair zone. Authorities also advise travelers to plan extra time for their journeys due to expected traffic delays along the affected part of the Trakia highway.

