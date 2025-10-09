Unstoppable and Unbreakable: Karlos Nasar Lifts Bulgaria to the Top of the World Once Again
Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar once again proved his class and resilience by reclaiming the world title in weightlifting, marking his third world championship crown. Competing in the 94 kg category at the World Championships in Forde, Norway, the Bulgarian sensation lifted a total of 395 kg to secure the gold medal. His performance included a world record in the clean and jerk at 222 kg, reaffirming his dominance in the discipline.
The competition began on a tense note for Nasar. In the snatch, he cleared 173 kg on his opening attempt with apparent ease but stumbled on his next two lifts, first dropping the bar at 178 kg, then narrowly missing a world record attempt of 182 kg. Those missteps placed him fourth after the first half of the event. Leading at that stage was Iran’s Alireza Moeini Sedeh, who established a new world record of 182 kg. His compatriot Ali Alipour followed with 176 kg, while Colombia’s Jokser Albornoz, competing from Group B, secured third with 175 kg.
Nasar, however, turned the tables completely in the clean and jerk. He opened strong at 210 kg, then pushed to 219 kg, which he lifted successfully to take the lead. Yet the Bulgarian was far from done, on his final lift, he confidently raised the bar to 222 kg, breaking the world record and sealing the title. With a combined total of 395 kg, Nasar stood atop the podium ahead of Moeini Sedeh, who finished second with 391 kg, and Albornos, third with 390 kg.
This latest triumph places Nasar among Bulgaria’s all-time greats in the sport. He is now the 12th Bulgarian weightlifter to claim three world titles, joining an elite list that includes Atanas Kirov (1973–1975), Anton Kodjabashev (1979, 1981, 1982), Asen Zlatev (1980, 1982, 1986), Blagoy Blagoev (1981–1983), Aleksandar Varbanov (1983, 1985, 1986), Neno Terziyski (1983, 1985, 1987), Mihail Petrov (1985–1987), Sevdalin Marinov (1985–1987), Nikolay Peshalov (1990, 1993, 1994), Yoto Yotov (1991, 1993, 1997), and Zlatan Vanev (1997, 1998, 2002). The Bulgarian record for most world titles still belongs to Yanko Rusev, who won five, while the global benchmark remains the legendary Soviet lifter Vasily Alekseyev, who holds eight.
With this victory, Nasar not only returned to the pinnacle of world weightlifting but also cemented his place among the sport’s immortals , a testament to his strength, perseverance, and relentless drive to be the best.
