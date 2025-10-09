European Commission Probes Alleged Hungarian Espionage Targeting EU Institutions

EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing
The European Commission has opened an internal investigation following reports in European media suggesting Hungarian espionage targeting EU institutions, according to Reuters. These allegations emerged after a collaborative investigation by the Hungarian NGO Direkt36 together with Belgian and German media outlets.
The reporting indicates that, a decade ago, two individuals were assigned to the Hungarian Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels and were subsequently convicted of espionage. At that time, the representation was led by current Hungarian European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. The alleged spies reportedly offered financial incentives in exchange for access to sensitive and confidential information from EU institutions.
Earlier in the year, the European Parliament addressed similar claims, noting that the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) had been affected by Hungarian espionage. OLAF had previously launched an investigation into suspected irregularities in a project linked to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
A European Commission spokesperson stated that the Commission is taking these reports very seriously. “The Commission takes note of all recent reports that a Hungarian intelligence service has been carrying out espionage operations against the EU and its officials,” the spokesperson said.
The Commission emphasized that EU Commissioners must adhere to strict rules of conduct outlined in the EU treaties. These rules require Commissioners to maintain absolute independence, avoid taking instructions from any government, institution, or external body, and refrain from any actions incompatible with their official duties or the performance of their tasks.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has comfortably survived two consecutive no-confidence votes in the European Parliament
The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully transpose into national law the EU directive governing the posting of drivers in the road transport sector.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union to bolster its defenses in response to what she describes as Russia’s growing “hybrid warfare”
EU member states have reached an agreement to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the Union
Western intelligence services have reportedly gathered evidence that Russia is discussing the possibility of a direct attack on NATO member states
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reiterated his stance against adopting the euro
