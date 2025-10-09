Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption

The Council of Ministers plans to declare December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as public holidays in connection with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. This is outlined in a draft decision made available for public consultation, which formally designates these two days as non-working.

The initiative comes from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and is linked to the introduction of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency starting January 1, 2026. The explanatory memorandum emphasizes that the transition requires key practical and technical preparations, as detailed in the National Plan for the Introduction of the Euro and its accompanying Action Plan. These preparations include ensuring that financial, information, and operational systems function properly under the new currency environment.

Minister Petkova notes that setting non-working days immediately before and after the euro’s introduction, December 31 and January 2, is necessary to allow sufficient time for system adjustments and sector adaptation. This measure aims to minimize operational risks and ensure a smooth, trouble-free transition to the euro for both financial institutions and other sectors affected by the currency change.

