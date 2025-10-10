Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia. The skies will be partly sunny with variable cloud cover, while the western regions and the mountains will see more persistent clouds. In the higher elevations, scattered showers are likely, accompanied by moderate to strong westerly-northwesterly winds in the west. Daytime temperatures will reach between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia seeing a high near 16°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, and temperatures are expected to peak between 18°C and 20°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be predominantly cloudy, with scattered showers and snow above 2,000 metres. Winds will come from the northwest, with temperatures around 8°C at 1,200 metres and dropping to approximately 2°C at 2,000 metres above sea level.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)