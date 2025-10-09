Putin Finally Admits Russia Fired Missiles at Azerbaijani Plane Before Deadly Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Russian air defenses fired missiles at an Azerbaijani airliner before it crashed in Kazakhstan last December, according to TASS on October 9. Putin stated that two missiles exploded within a few meters of the aircraft, with fragments striking the plane. He partly attributed the incident to the alleged presence of a Ukrainian drone in the area.

The remarks came during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, where both leaders were attending a regional summit. The discussions took place at the Kohi Somon residence after months of strained relations between Moscow and Baku.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight, en route from Baku to Grozny in Chechnya, crashed on December 25, 2024, after being forced to abruptly change course. Investigations had previously determined that Russian air defenses were responsible for the crash, which killed 38 of the 67 people on board.

During the talks, Putin offered condolences and confirmed that Moscow will conduct a legal review of the actions taken by officials involved in the incident. He also noted that Russia had been “tracking” three Ukrainian drones that entered Russian airspace that day. According to the Kremlin chief, he only became aware of these details two days ago, and the investigation is nearing completion. Putin added that all necessary steps, including potential compensation, will be taken.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for Putin’s personal attention to the investigation and for providing information on the case. This represents the closest Russia has come to formally acknowledging responsibility for the December crash, an event that had severely strained relations between Baku and Moscow.

The meeting follows a phone conversation between the two leaders on October 7, their first publicly known exchange since March. The broader context includes recent tensions, with Russia carrying out drone strikes in Ukraine targeting Azerbaijani-linked sites, and Azerbaijan responding by closing Russian propaganda outlets, detaining Russian citizens, and canceling cultural events. Additionally, Baku accused Russian authorities of torturing two Azerbaijani nationals who later died in custody in Yekaterinburg in June.