Outcry Over Draft Law That Could Jail Journalists in Bulgaria for Publishing Personal Information

In a controversial move, Bulgaria’s Legal Committee has approved a bill proposed by the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party that would impose prison sentences of 1 to 6 years for disseminating information about an individual’s private life, OFFNews reported. The vote took place during an extraordinary session held in the parliamentary break, mirroring a similar urgent first-reading approval for changes concerning Lukoil’s asset sale.

The draft law seeks to create a new category of crime targeting the publication of media content revealing personal life details without consent. TISP defines such private information broadly, including personal relationships, family matters, intimate relationships, and health status. Although the bill does not explicitly mention journalists, experts warn it could have serious consequences for media freedom. The amendments also include the use of special intelligence means (SRS) in investigations of these new “crimes.”

The committee swiftly passed the legislation in less than an hour, with 14 MPs voting in favor, four against, and one abstaining. Among the supporters were TISP deputies Raya Nazaryan and Nikoleta Kuzmanova, who argued that the law is intended to protect the privacy of all individuals, not just public figures. Kuzmanova emphasized that the legislation safeguards ordinary citizens, even in neighborhood disputes, urging colleagues not to view it solely through the lens of public office holders.

Opponents raised serious concerns about the bill. Petar Kyosev from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) called it unconstitutional, asserting that it fails to balance fundamental human rights and pledging to write an appeal against the law. Branimir Balachev from GERB warned that enforcement could divert investigative bodies’ attention to these cases at the expense of other priorities, while Hristo Rastashki from MECH described the amendments as a significant blow to freedom of speech.

The Legal Committee’s vote breakdown was as follows:

In Favor (14 MPs): Georgi Krastev, Anna Alexandrova, Raya Nazaryan, Nikolay Bratovanov (GERB), Hamid Hamid (DPS-New Beginning), Maya Dimitrova, Vladimir Georgiev (Bulgarian Socialist Party), Alexander Rashev, Nikoleta Kuzmanova (TISP), Zlatan Zlatanov, Tsveta Rangelova, Petar Petrov (Revival).

Against (4 MPs): Nadezhda Yordanova, Stoyu Stoev (WCC-DB), Branimir Balachev (GERB), Hristo Rastashki (MECH).

Abstained (1 MP): Juliana Mateeva (Greatness).

Absent (5 MPs): Erten Anisova, Kalin Stoyanov (DPS-New Beginning), Yavor Haitov (APS), Ivan Velichkov (GERB), Lyudmila Ilieva (WCC-DB).

Critics argue that if passed, the law could seriously restrict journalistic activity in Bulgaria and represents a hasty, obscure attempt to legislate on media content without fully assessing the implications for freedom of expression.