Garbage in Sofia: State Stands By to Help, Mayor Assures Citizens Normalization Coming Soon

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:01
Bulgaria: Garbage in Sofia: State Stands By to Help, Mayor Assures Citizens Normalization Coming Soon Zhelyazkov (left), Terziev (right)

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has stated that the Bulgarian government is prepared to assist in addressing the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia. Speaking after discussions with the mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev, and other regional mayors, Zhelyazkov emphasized that waste management is not a political issue and that solutions should focus solely on the interests of citizens.

Garbage has no political color, and no positive political outcomes can be drawn from it,” Zhelyazkov said. He added that pollution in the environment inevitably affects the political climate. In light of the current situation, the government proposed that it could provide equipment and implement a temporary solution if requested, to help Sofia overcome the immediate challenges.

The prime minister noted that Mayor Terziev has a clear plan to address the crisis and assured that necessary measures will be taken. Minister Georgiev has been appointed as a coordinator to provide resources if needed, ensuring the state can support Sofia Municipality effectively. “We admire the willingness of the Sofia Municipality to tackle the problem and reiterate that the state will cooperate as necessary,Zhelyazkov said.

Despite the government’s offer, Mayor Terziev confirmed that the municipality is currently handling the situation. Speaking after a meeting at the Council of Ministers on the garbage issue, Terziev explained that collaboration between institutions is essential for effective resolution. “With the combined efforts of the municipality, volunteers, and everyone involved, we expect normalization within the next week,” he said, while noting that this is a temporary measure.

Terziev stressed the need for a sustainable, long-term solution and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve clarity and efficiency in public procurement and waste collection systems. He confirmed that the municipality would consider state assistance if required, but emphasized that politicizing the issue would be counterproductive. “We are committed to a socially acceptable and economically justified solution for citizens. Together, we will manage to cope with this challenge,” the mayor concluded.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, garbage, terziev, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship

Sports | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Prisoners and Cemetery Workers Join Volunteers in Krasno Selo Garbage Cleanup

Sofia’s Krasno Selo district is facing a significant waste management crisis, prompting authorities to launch a special cleanup operation that will run until October 19

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:24

Sofia’s Waste Crisis Deepens: Prisoners Join Cleanup as Political Tensions Mount

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced that from Wednesday afternoon, prisoners will take part in garbage collection activities in Sofia’s Krasno Selo district

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Faces 'Strongest Hybrid Impact'

Bulgaria is currently facing what Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described as “the strongest hybrid impact”

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Sofia Waste Collection Disrupted: Temporary Measures in Place Amid Overflowing Trash

Over 300,000 residents in Sofia are affected by a garbage collection crisis in the metropolitan districts of Lyulin and Krasno Selo

Society | October 6, 2025, Monday // 11:28

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Outcry Over Draft Law That Could Jail Journalists in Bulgaria for Publishing Personal Information

In a controversial move, Bulgaria’s Legal Committee has approved a bill proposed by the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party that would impose prison sentences of 1 to 6 years for disseminating information about an individual’s private life

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:10

Bulgaria's Borissov: Lukoil Sale Could Be Vetted by Authorities

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Lukoil’s owners choose to sell the company

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Sofia’s Waste Crisis Deepens: Prisoners Join Cleanup as Political Tensions Mount

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced that from Wednesday afternoon, prisoners will take part in garbage collection activities in Sofia’s Krasno Selo district

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05

Finance Minister: Claims That Bulgarians Are Getting Poorer Are 'Absolutely False!'

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova firmly rejected claims that Bulgarians have been getting poorer or that incomes have declined since the start of the year

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:19

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 14:06

'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, confirmed that the so-called “drone wall” remains largely a political idea, with the concept not yet fully developed

Politics » Defense | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria