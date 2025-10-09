Garbage in Sofia: State Stands By to Help, Mayor Assures Citizens Normalization Coming Soon

Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has stated that the Bulgarian government is prepared to assist in addressing the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia. Speaking after discussions with the mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev, and other regional mayors, Zhelyazkov emphasized that waste management is not a political issue and that solutions should focus solely on the interests of citizens.
“Garbage has no political color, and no positive political outcomes can be drawn from it,” Zhelyazkov said. He added that pollution in the environment inevitably affects the political climate. In light of the current situation, the government proposed that it could provide equipment and implement a temporary solution if requested, to help Sofia overcome the immediate challenges.
The prime minister noted that Mayor Terziev has a clear plan to address the crisis and assured that necessary measures will be taken. Minister Georgiev has been appointed as a coordinator to provide resources if needed, ensuring the state can support Sofia Municipality effectively. “We admire the willingness of the Sofia Municipality to tackle the problem and reiterate that the state will cooperate as necessary,” Zhelyazkov said.
Despite the government’s offer, Mayor Terziev confirmed that the municipality is currently handling the situation. Speaking after a meeting at the Council of Ministers on the garbage issue, Terziev explained that collaboration between institutions is essential for effective resolution. “With the combined efforts of the municipality, volunteers, and everyone involved, we expect normalization within the next week,” he said, while noting that this is a temporary measure.
Terziev stressed the need for a sustainable, long-term solution and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve clarity and efficiency in public procurement and waste collection systems. He confirmed that the municipality would consider state assistance if required, but emphasized that politicizing the issue would be counterproductive. “We are committed to a socially acceptable and economically justified solution for citizens. Together, we will manage to cope with this challenge,” the mayor concluded.
