'Untouchable?' Von der Leyen Beats Back Twin No-Confidence Votes with Ease

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has comfortably survived two consecutive no-confidence votes in the European Parliament, defeating challenges from both the far right and the far left that could have forced her Commission to resign.

The motions, debated earlier this week and voted on Thursday, were decisively rejected by lawmakers. The far-right proposal, tabled by Jordan Bardella of the Patriots for Europe, was defeated by 378 votes against, 179 in favor, and 37 abstentions. The far-left motion, filed by Manon Aubry of The Left, saw 383 MEPs vote against, 133 in favor, and 78 abstain. Both fell far short of the required 361 votes needed to pass.

This marked the first time in the European Parliament’s history that two separate censure motions were held simultaneously. The Patriots criticized von der Leyen’s handling of EU-US and Mercosur trade deals, migration, and environmental policy, while The Left accused the Commission of failing to respond to Israel’s actions in Gaza and of neglecting Europe’s social and climate crises. Despite their differing agendas, both groups expressed discontent with the Commission’s perceived lack of transparency.

Von der Leyen, who was not in Strasbourg for the vote, welcomed the result in a brief message posted on social media, saying she “deeply appreciated the strong support received today” and pledged continued cooperation with the European Parliament “to deliver results for all European citizens.”

The outcome underscored the continued support of centrist and moderate forces, who once again closed ranks behind von der Leyen. Lawmakers from the European People’s Party, the Socialists, and Renew Europe argued that removing her now would create unnecessary instability within the EU. Their unity also reflected growing frustration over what many see as the misuse of no-confidence votes for political spectacle.

This was von der Leyen’s second such challenge this year. In July, a similar far-right attempt had also failed, with 175 MEPs supporting the motion and 360 opposing it. Thursday’s result suggests her position is even stronger, as she won slightly more backing than in the summer.

While the Patriots’ latest attempt gained only four more votes than the July motion, The Left’s bid performed even worse, indicating a decline in appetite among MEPs to pursue further censure votes. Political analysts in Brussels say the twin failures could mark the end of the current wave of anti–von der Leyen motions, at least for now.

Still, the repeated challenges signal persistent polarization within the Parliament, as von der Leyen embarks on her second term with a packed agenda and fragile alliances. The far-right continues to target her over trade and migration, while parts of the left remain skeptical of her climate policies and handling of the Gaza conflict.

Some allies, meanwhile, have hinted that their loyalty is conditional. German Socialist MEP René Repasi told reporters in Strasbourg that if von der Leyen fails to deliver on promises related to social and green priorities within six months, the Socialists could consider introducing their own motion of no confidence.

For now, however, the Commission president remains firmly in control, buoyed by broad centrist support and a parliamentary opposition too divided to mount a credible challenge.