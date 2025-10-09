'Untouchable?' Von der Leyen Beats Back Twin No-Confidence Votes with Ease

World » EU | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:56
Bulgaria: 'Untouchable?' Von der Leyen Beats Back Twin No-Confidence Votes with Ease

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has comfortably survived two consecutive no-confidence votes in the European Parliament, defeating challenges from both the far right and the far left that could have forced her Commission to resign.

The motions, debated earlier this week and voted on Thursday, were decisively rejected by lawmakers. The far-right proposal, tabled by Jordan Bardella of the Patriots for Europe, was defeated by 378 votes against, 179 in favor, and 37 abstentions. The far-left motion, filed by Manon Aubry of The Left, saw 383 MEPs vote against, 133 in favor, and 78 abstain. Both fell far short of the required 361 votes needed to pass.

This marked the first time in the European Parliament’s history that two separate censure motions were held simultaneously. The Patriots criticized von der Leyen’s handling of EU-US and Mercosur trade deals, migration, and environmental policy, while The Left accused the Commission of failing to respond to Israel’s actions in Gaza and of neglecting Europe’s social and climate crises. Despite their differing agendas, both groups expressed discontent with the Commission’s perceived lack of transparency.

Von der Leyen, who was not in Strasbourg for the vote, welcomed the result in a brief message posted on social media, saying she “deeply appreciated the strong support received today” and pledged continued cooperation with the European Parliament “to deliver results for all European citizens.”

The outcome underscored the continued support of centrist and moderate forces, who once again closed ranks behind von der Leyen. Lawmakers from the European People’s Party, the Socialists, and Renew Europe argued that removing her now would create unnecessary instability within the EU. Their unity also reflected growing frustration over what many see as the misuse of no-confidence votes for political spectacle.

This was von der Leyen’s second such challenge this year. In July, a similar far-right attempt had also failed, with 175 MEPs supporting the motion and 360 opposing it. Thursday’s result suggests her position is even stronger, as she won slightly more backing than in the summer.

While the Patriots’ latest attempt gained only four more votes than the July motion, The Left’s bid performed even worse, indicating a decline in appetite among MEPs to pursue further censure votes. Political analysts in Brussels say the twin failures could mark the end of the current wave of anti–von der Leyen motions, at least for now.

Still, the repeated challenges signal persistent polarization within the Parliament, as von der Leyen embarks on her second term with a packed agenda and fragile alliances. The far-right continues to target her over trade and migration, while parts of the left remain skeptical of her climate policies and handling of the Gaza conflict.

Some allies, meanwhile, have hinted that their loyalty is conditional. German Socialist MEP René Repasi told reporters in Strasbourg that if von der Leyen fails to deliver on promises related to social and green priorities within six months, the Socialists could consider introducing their own motion of no confidence.

For now, however, the Commission president remains firmly in control, buoyed by broad centrist support and a parliamentary opposition too divided to mount a credible challenge.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: von der leyen, no-confidence, European

Related Articles:

Von der Leyen Calls for Unified EU Response to Escalating Russian Attacks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union to bolster its defenses in response to what she describes as Russia’s growing “hybrid warfare”

World » EU | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:25

EU Commission Freezes Part of Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds over Anti-Corruption Reform Delay

The European Commission confirmed that it will withhold part of the second payment to Bulgaria under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) until the country fulfills one of the key conditions

World » EU | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Sofia to Participate in European Homeless Census for the First Time

For the first time, Sofia will be included in the European Commission’s annual homeless census, which has been conducted across Europe since 2007

Society | October 3, 2025, Friday // 08:58

European Commission Plans Full Defense Readiness, Drone Neutralization Key Priority

The European Commission is set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap for the EU’s defense readiness by 2030 within the next two weeks

World » EU | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 14:13

PM Zhelyazkov Confirms Bulgaria’s Role in Europe's 'Drone Wall'

Bulgaria’s involvement in the European “drone wall” was a key topic at the informal summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

EU Chief Prosecutor Kovesi Details Disciplinary Case Against Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi has clarified the reasons behind the disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva in a letter to the Union of Judges in Bulgaria

World » EU | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission Probes Alleged Hungarian Espionage Targeting EU Institutions

The European Commission has opened an internal investigation following reports in European media suggesting Hungarian espionage targeting EU institutions

World » EU | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:23

European Commission Refers Bulgaria to EU Court over Failure to Implement Driver Posting Rules

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully transpose into national law the EU directive governing the posting of drivers in the road transport sector.

World » EU | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:25

Von der Leyen Calls for Unified EU Response to Escalating Russian Attacks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union to bolster its defenses in response to what she describes as Russia’s growing “hybrid warfare”

World » EU | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:25

EU Puts Russian Diplomats on a Tight Leash After Spy Scandal

EU member states have reached an agreement to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the Union

World » EU | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Europe on Edge: Kremlin 'Discussing' Invasion of NATO Countries, Intelligence Reveals

Western intelligence services have reportedly gathered evidence that Russia is discussing the possibility of a direct attack on NATO member states

World » EU | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35

Orban Says Hungary Should Reject the Euro as EU Faces 'Disintegration'

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reiterated his stance against adopting the euro

World » EU | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 08:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria