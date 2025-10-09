Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments

The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be. A good provider isn’t just a tool for moving money, but a bridge between you, your customers, and the world of digital assets. Among the many options out there, CoinsPaid has earned a reputation as a trusted name that businesses can rely on.

CoinsPaid: what are they?

CoinsPaid represents an ecosystem of crypto payment services for businesses. Its platform covers everything from checkout solutions and instant conversion to fiat, to merchant dashboards and treasury tools.

The company operates under an Estonian license and follows strict KYC/AML rules, so every transaction runs under clear legal standards. For merchants, that translates into both customer trust and regulatory safety

Top 5 reasons businesses rely on CoinsPaid

Compliance and licensing. Operating under EU regulations, CoinsPaid provides peace of mind for businesses that need transparency and accountability. Wide currency support. The platform allows merchants to accept more than 20 cryptocurrencies and convert them into 40+ fiat currencies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, or other stablecoins, clients get flexibility and choice. Low fees. With transaction costs often below 1%, companies save significantly compared to card processors that charge 3-5%. Ease of integration. CoinsPaid offers plugins for CMS platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento. It simplifies the integration process. Merchants can start accepting payments without writing a single line of code. Enterprise-grade security. Cold storage for funds, fraud monitoring, and regular audits make CoinsPaid a safe environment for handling digital assets.

Real-world impact

Companies across industries already use CoinsPaid and see measurable results. One private aviation firm cut its payment costs by 75% after enabling crypto payments with CoinsPaid. E-commerce merchants report faster settlements and more international customers who prefer crypto. The bottom line is simple: lower expenses, broader reach, and happier clients.

Beyond payments: liquidity and treasury tools

CoinsPaid goes further than checkouts and invoices. It also offers an OTC desk for businesses. It lets companies convert bulk amounts into fiat at agreed rates, without the risk of market swings.

Picture an international retailer that collects thousands of small crypto payments each week. Instead of moving funds through an exchange and worrying about volatility, the retailer can use the CoinsPaid OTC desk to swap everything into euros in one clean transaction. Day-to-day payments and large-scale treasury operations all under one roof - that’s the real advantage.

Growth and branding

Accepting Bitcoin with CoinsPaid isn’t only about tech. It determines how a brand is seen by others. Customers often associate crypto-friendly businesses with forward thinking and global reach. Many companies even notice higher average order values and stronger loyalty when they add crypto as an option.

CoinsPaid helps on this front too, offering merchants case studies, learning materials, and marketing support so they can showcase crypto acceptance as part of their growth strategy.

Who benefits most?

Crypto payments with CoinsPaid can be beneficial for many industries, but they bring the most value to these types of businesses:

Online stores that aim to reach new markets.

Travel and hospitality firms that work with international clients.

Luxury brands with the aim of appealing to clients who prefer crypto.

Tech companies that look for modern payment options.

Final thoughts on crypto payments with CoinsPaid

For businesses that are serious about crypto, the payment partner they choose matters. CoinsPaid combines compliance, security, a wide range of supported currencies, and advanced tools like an OTC desk into one platform. The result: lower fees, new customer segments, and smoother operations.

Being more than just a payment processor, CoinsPaid positions itself as a long-term partner for companies that want to grow with crypto.