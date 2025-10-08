Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute. In the second quarter of the year, new housing starts in the region surged by nearly 65% compared to the first quarter, while the annual growth reached 51%, experts note.

The city is actively planning its future urban development, with one of its luxury projects now a finalist in this year’s Construction Oscars. The Elysium building, part of Burgas’s emerging “City” concept, is recognized among the top luxury projects at the 15th annual LUXURY Property AWARDS 2025. The awards ceremony will take place tonight at the 5-star Crowne Plaza Sofia Hotel, with winners set to be honored for excellence in modern residential design.

Elysium is located on Odrin Boulevard, the newest and widest thoroughfare in Burgas, and is positioned behind the Galeria Mall, a central hub for shopping and entertainment. Its strategic location offers excellent connectivity to the rest of the city and proximity to the downtown area. The project, developed by Unihome, combines style, convenience, and prime location. Residents will benefit from amenities including a fitness center, dance halls, a recreation area, and access to a large supermarket. Higher floors provide panoramic views of both the lake and the sea, while the top-floor maisonettes maximize usable space with minimal common areas.

Sustainability and modern living are key elements of the development. The buildings will feature photovoltaic systems for shared spaces and pre-installation for “smart home” technology in every apartment. Green spaces are planned for the 3rd, 5th, and 10th floors, adding to the residential comfort and quality of life.

The name “Elysium” draws from ancient Greek mythology, symbolizing peace, harmony, and bliss—a paradise inhabited by heroes and gods. The project aims to create an environment of exclusivity, aesthetic refinement, tranquility, and security, offering residents a lifestyle that combines comfort with elegance.

The Construction Awards are organized by Global Media Group and VIP Communication, under the international platform Global Leaders. Partners include the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Chamber of Entrepreneurship, the National Construction Federation, the International Academy of Architecture, and other institutions supporting excellence in the construction sector.

This project, along with Burgas’s surge in residential construction, signals the city’s ambition to develop a modern, dynamic urban environment that prioritizes quality of life, sustainability, and long-term investment value.

Source: press release