Son with Schizophrenia Kills Father in Bulgarian Village, Tries to Mislead Police

Crime | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:28
Bulgaria: Son with Schizophrenia Kills Father in Bulgarian Village, Tries to Mislead Police

In a tragic incident in the Sofia village of Gara Lakatnik, a 41-year-old man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia fatally attacked his father and subsequently attempted to mislead authorities into believing that a burglar was responsible, the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The murder was reported by the perpetrator himself via the emergency number 112 at approximately 2:35 p.m. yesterday. He claimed that an intruder had entered the family home and stabbed his father. Police officers from the Svoge Regional Department promptly arrived at the scene, where they discovered the elder man dead, bearing multiple stab wounds.

Following swift operational and investigative actions, forensic specialists determined that the crime had been committed by the son, who has a medical diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

The 41-year-old was detained for up to 24 hours, and investigators collected evidence during a thorough inspection of the property. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the oversight of the district prosecutor’s office. However, due to the severe mental illness diagnosed in the suspect, he is not expected to face criminal liability for the killing.

