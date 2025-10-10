Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers
The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh. Despite an average salary of around 1,980 leva and unemployment slightly above 3%, local businesses are struggling to fill vacancies in several key industries. The Regional Labor Inspectorate reports that so far, 246 notifications for the employment of workers from non-EU countries have been submitted in the region.
The director of the Labor Inspectorate in Ruse, Irena Nikolaeva, confirmed that most foreign employees are concentrated in the furniture, hotel, restaurant, and textile sectors. “The largest groups come from Nepal and Bangladesh, but we also see a considerable number of Ukrainians, which is a direct result of the ongoing war in Ukraine,” she explained.
Miglena Hristova, member of the Management Board of the Textile and Leather Association, added that the shortage of workers extends beyond manufacturing. “We are facing difficulties in finding people for cleaning services and animal husbandry as well. Bulgarians increasingly prefer office jobs and avoid physical labor. This leaves us with no choice but to hire workers from third countries to keep our businesses running,” she said, emphasizing that both local and foreign employees receive equal pay.
The Labor Inspectorate confirms that no differences in salaries are permitted, and the law explicitly forbids any form of “social dumping.” Nikolaeva stated that inspections consistently show foreign workers receive the same wages as Bulgarians performing identical tasks. “The law is clear – no one can be hired from a third country under less favorable conditions,” she underlined.
So far, there have been no complaints filed by foreign employees, although Nikolaeva noted that language barriers and limited knowledge of Bulgarian labor laws could be a factor. “They are still unfamiliar with their rights, but we are ready to receive reports and provide interpretation when necessary,” she said.
Illegal employment remains rare due to the complex administrative process involved in securing work permits. Only a few cases of undocumented employment were found last year, while in 2025 no such violations have been recorded.
Currently, several groups of workers from Bangladesh and other countries are temporarily housed in the student dormitories of the University of Ruse as they await final approval for official employment. “We expect their documents to be processed soon and the notifications for their hiring to be submitted,” Nikolaeva added.
Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement
Bulgarian Authorities Find 83 Violations of the New Euro Law in One Day
In a single day of inspections, Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) identified 83 violations of the Euro Law, reflecting ongoing challenges for businesses adapting to the country’s new currency requirements
Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks
Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth
Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute
Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments
The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be.
Bulgarian Economist Warns: Raising Taxes Won’t Solve Deficit, Efficiency Is Key
Economist Dimitar Chobanov has stressed that Bulgaria should focus on adjusting public spending rather than raising taxes