Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship, which is expected to be confirmed by the Sofia Municipal Council today. Sofia will replace Varna as the new host city.

In a post shared on social media, Terziev highlighted Sofia Municipality’s consistent support for Bulgarian volleyball, noting that more than 600,000 leva (300,000 euros) have been allocated over the past two years to teams, tournaments, and youth development programs.

“Imagine that next year, around Sofia Day, our city will also host the European Volleyball Championship – what a true celebration that will be,” Terziev wrote. He recalled the memorable afternoon at St. Alexander Nevsky Square when thousands gathered to welcome Bulgaria’s silver medal-winning national team, describing it as a moment that revealed the unifying power of sport.

According to the mayor, the enthusiasm of that day, filled with smiling faces, children inspired by Bulgaria’s athletes, and fans united by joy, reminded everyone that sport brings people together and nurtures shared pride. Terziev added that this spirit was what prompted the municipality’s invitation to the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation to bring part of the European Championship to Sofia.

He said the event, scheduled for 2026, will coincide with several key national celebrations such as the Day of Unification, Independence Day, and Sofia Day, offering the capital a chance to “show its best.” Terziev emphasized that the city will embrace the championship with energy, community spirit, and pride in being part of something significant.

He concluded by expressing hope that the Municipal Council would continue to back sports initiatives and support Sofia’s role as a city that “believes in its athletes, invests in young talent, and dares to dream together with them.”