Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'

Garbage in Sofia: State Stands By to Help, Mayor Assures Citizens Normalization Coming Soon
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has stated that the Bulgarian government is prepared to assist in addressing the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship, which is expected to be confirmed by the Sofia Municipal Council today. Sofia will replace Varna as the new host city.
In a post shared on social media, Terziev highlighted Sofia Municipality’s consistent support for Bulgarian volleyball, noting that more than 600,000 leva (300,000 euros) have been allocated over the past two years to teams, tournaments, and youth development programs.
“Imagine that next year, around Sofia Day, our city will also host the European Volleyball Championship – what a true celebration that will be,” Terziev wrote. He recalled the memorable afternoon at St. Alexander Nevsky Square when thousands gathered to welcome Bulgaria’s silver medal-winning national team, describing it as a moment that revealed the unifying power of sport.
According to the mayor, the enthusiasm of that day, filled with smiling faces, children inspired by Bulgaria’s athletes, and fans united by joy, reminded everyone that sport brings people together and nurtures shared pride. Terziev added that this spirit was what prompted the municipality’s invitation to the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation to bring part of the European Championship to Sofia.
He said the event, scheduled for 2026, will coincide with several key national celebrations such as the Day of Unification, Independence Day, and Sofia Day, offering the capital a chance to “show its best.” Terziev emphasized that the city will embrace the championship with energy, community spirit, and pride in being part of something significant.
He concluded by expressing hope that the Municipal Council would continue to back sports initiatives and support Sofia’s role as a city that “believes in its athletes, invests in young talent, and dares to dream together with them.”
Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar once again proved his class and resilience by reclaiming the world title in weightlifting
Georgi Kabakov, Bulgaria’s top-ranked football referee, has been suspended indefinitely, the Bulgarian Football Union’s Referee Commission announced
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team returned home to a warm and ceremonial reception at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, greeted with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and laurel wreaths
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team secured a historic place in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines after defeating the Czech Republic 3:1
Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City
