EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing. In an interview with the German newspaper Zeit, Kallas highlighted the critical need for sustained and increased support for Kyiv.

Kallas expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to reclaim its territory, echoing remarks by US President Donald Trump, who remains optimistic about Ukraine regaining control over its internationally recognised borders. “Ukrainians have the will to do this,” Kallas said. “With continued support, they can liberate more territory and push Russian forces further back. But this cannot be done alone, which is why increasing international assistance is essential.”

She underlined that Ukraine’s military strength directly translates into greater leverage at the negotiating table. Reflecting on the war’s progress, Kallas noted that Russian forces have occupied only about one per cent of Ukrainian territory over the past 1,000 days, despite suffering heavy casualties.

Kallas also warned that Russia relies on attrition, assuming it can outlast European support. “Putin believes he has more endurance than Europeans, but he is mistaken,” she said. “Wars end when one side runs out of resources. Today, the Russian economy is clearly under strain.”

Trump, meanwhile, has stated that he remains confident in his ability to help resolve the conflict eventually, signalling ongoing US engagement alongside European support for Ukraine.