Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Lukoil’s owners choose to sell the company, Bulgarian authorities, including the National Agency for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, have the right to scrutinize any potential buyer. He emphasized that this measure serves as a precaution, stressing that no one is forcing a sale, “this is insurance,” he said. Borissov recalled the period when Asen Vassilev was in power, criticizing the former WCC-DB government for allowing what he described as mafia-led privatizations and overbuilding along the Black Sea coast, including concessions in Golden Sands. He noted that these practices were repeated multiple times, highlighting a history of mismanagement and corruption.

On the issue of organized crime in Sofia’s waste management, Borissov defended current and past practices. He suggested that allegations of a mafia presence are misplaced, pointing out that the previous administration, under Terziev, had already been paying what he described as “mafia fees” for two years. “If Terziev had only been in office for a couple of months, the question would be logical, but after two years, the blame is misplaced,” Borissov said. He recounted his own experiences during the closure of Suhodol, when he personally coordinated the purchase of bankrupt machinery and organized waste transportation across Bulgaria, highlighting his efforts to manage operations that others now claim were influenced by organized crime.

Borissov also rejected claims linking him to illicit influence or pressure on ministers. He said he has not had contact with figures like Taki, and stressed his role in supporting volunteer work to clean Sofia, including coordinating prisoner labor and providing trucks for waste collection. “I have not gone to blackmail ministers for public procurement. And because I remain silent, some are already attacking me, but this will not happen,” he concluded, making clear his firm stance against accusations of wrongdoing.