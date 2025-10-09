Prisoners and Cemetery Workers Join Volunteers in Krasno Selo Garbage Cleanup

Sofia’s Krasno Selo district is facing a significant waste management crisis, prompting authorities to launch a special cleanup operation that will run until October 19. The effort involves prisoners on light regime, municipal employees from “Parks and Gardens” and “Cemetery Parks,” and volunteers. Tsveta Nikolaeva, the mayor of the capital region, told BNT that the operation is essential because manual labor is slow, bins are filling rapidly, and a shortage of equipment remains a key problem. Citizens have been urged to separate their waste and temporarily refrain from disposing of bulky items.

The procedure to involve prisoners began last week, and as of now, light-regime inmates are already working in the field. Nikolaeva explained that the program was primarily intended to help with collecting branches and leaves during the autumn season. Previous attempts using the Labor Bureau were unsuccessful, so the municipal administration sought alternatives. Following consultations with the Ministry of Justice, the necessary conditions were met, and the agreement to employ prisoners was signed.

Manual labor is critical at this stage of the crisis, Nikolaeva emphasized. “Without equipment, human effort is indispensable. There are numerous collection points, and work is far slower manually than mechanically. Bins are overflowing, which even hampers truck movement, so additional personnel are needed,” she explained. Volunteers and municipal teams have been operating in both day and night shifts. Despite their efforts, progress is limited: on the first day, about 30 workers managed to clean only 20 containers in the “Hippodrum” area, and the next night photos showed bins beginning to overflow again.

Nikolaeva thanked citizens for following instructions, especially those adhering to separate disposal. “Many residents, including the elderly, are learning to separate garbage, which is highly commendable,” she noted. However, she acknowledged that some individuals continue to improperly dispose of waste, though the majority appear cooperative.

The mayor also highlighted the health risks associated with accumulated garbage. Disinfection is necessary to prevent rodents and infections. She appealed to the Sofia Municipal Council to plan disinfection measures around bins, as rodents likely emerge from sewers in search of food.

Regarding potential sabotage, Nikolaeva stated she had no confirmed reports. She cited a single incident where a resident scattered garbage outside the municipal building, but no evidence suggested organized wrongdoing.

While equipment purchases and hiring additional labor through Sofekostroy are being considered, Nikolaeva warned that such solutions are not immediate. She stressed that the current operation relies heavily on manual labor and citizen cooperation, and lasting relief would require time-consuming administrative procedures.

Large containers, recently installed in the district, have created challenges. At one “Hippodrum” site, 3-meter-high bins proved impractical, prompting the placement of smaller construction containers that are emptied and returned frequently. Nikolaeva urged residents to continue separating their waste, which significantly aids the cleanup process and ensures smoother operations.