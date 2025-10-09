Prisoners and Cemetery Workers Join Volunteers in Krasno Selo Garbage Cleanup

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Prisoners and Cemetery Workers Join Volunteers in Krasno Selo Garbage Cleanup

Sofia’s Krasno Selo district is facing a significant waste management crisis, prompting authorities to launch a special cleanup operation that will run until October 19. The effort involves prisoners on light regime, municipal employees from “Parks and Gardens” and “Cemetery Parks,” and volunteers. Tsveta Nikolaeva, the mayor of the capital region, told BNT that the operation is essential because manual labor is slow, bins are filling rapidly, and a shortage of equipment remains a key problem. Citizens have been urged to separate their waste and temporarily refrain from disposing of bulky items.

The procedure to involve prisoners began last week, and as of now, light-regime inmates are already working in the field. Nikolaeva explained that the program was primarily intended to help with collecting branches and leaves during the autumn season. Previous attempts using the Labor Bureau were unsuccessful, so the municipal administration sought alternatives. Following consultations with the Ministry of Justice, the necessary conditions were met, and the agreement to employ prisoners was signed.

Manual labor is critical at this stage of the crisis, Nikolaeva emphasized. “Without equipment, human effort is indispensable. There are numerous collection points, and work is far slower manually than mechanically. Bins are overflowing, which even hampers truck movement, so additional personnel are needed,” she explained. Volunteers and municipal teams have been operating in both day and night shifts. Despite their efforts, progress is limited: on the first day, about 30 workers managed to clean only 20 containers in the “Hippodrum” area, and the next night photos showed bins beginning to overflow again.

Nikolaeva thanked citizens for following instructions, especially those adhering to separate disposal. “Many residents, including the elderly, are learning to separate garbage, which is highly commendable,” she noted. However, she acknowledged that some individuals continue to improperly dispose of waste, though the majority appear cooperative.

The mayor also highlighted the health risks associated with accumulated garbage. Disinfection is necessary to prevent rodents and infections. She appealed to the Sofia Municipal Council to plan disinfection measures around bins, as rodents likely emerge from sewers in search of food.

Regarding potential sabotage, Nikolaeva stated she had no confirmed reports. She cited a single incident where a resident scattered garbage outside the municipal building, but no evidence suggested organized wrongdoing.

While equipment purchases and hiring additional labor through Sofekostroy are being considered, Nikolaeva warned that such solutions are not immediate. She stressed that the current operation relies heavily on manual labor and citizen cooperation, and lasting relief would require time-consuming administrative procedures.

Large containers, recently installed in the district, have created challenges. At one “Hippodrum” site, 3-meter-high bins proved impractical, prompting the placement of smaller construction containers that are emptied and returned frequently. Nikolaeva urged residents to continue separating their waste, which significantly aids the cleanup process and ensures smoother operations.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Krasno Selo, waste

Related Articles:

Garbage in Sofia: State Stands By to Help, Mayor Assures Citizens Normalization Coming Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has stated that the Bulgarian government is prepared to assist in addressing the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship

Sports | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Sofia’s Waste Crisis Deepens: Prisoners Join Cleanup as Political Tensions Mount

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced that from Wednesday afternoon, prisoners will take part in garbage collection activities in Sofia’s Krasno Selo district

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05

Sofia Waste Collection Disrupted: Temporary Measures in Place Amid Overflowing Trash

Over 300,000 residents in Sofia are affected by a garbage collection crisis in the metropolitan districts of Lyulin and Krasno Selo

Society | October 6, 2025, Monday // 11:28

Sofia Activates BG-ALERT: Danger of Snow and Falling Trees on Vitosha

BG-ALERT has been activated in Sofia in connection with the situation on Vitosha Mountain

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 09:43

Sofia to Participate in European Homeless Census for the First Time

For the first time, Sofia will be included in the European Commission’s annual homeless census, which has been conducted across Europe since 2007

Society | October 3, 2025, Friday // 08:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption

The Council of Ministers plans to declare December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as public holidays in connection with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:04

Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Government Approves Euro-Based Road Fees Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian government has approved a decree setting prices in euros for the use of the national road network

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:14

New Closure on Trakia Highway Adds to Growing List of Repairs Across Bulgaria

A new stretch of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora has been closed for repairs

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria