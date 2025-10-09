Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding, which prompted large-scale inspections and temporary closures across the area. Access to the resort, which remained restricted overnight due to renewed rainfall, was scheduled to resume after 8:30 a.m. today once safety checks were completed.

Authorities continue to investigate the legality of construction in Elenite, with particular focus on developments in the Kozluka area. During extensive police operations on Tuesday, officers seized documentation from several institutions, including Nessebar Municipality, the Burgas Regional Environmental and Water Inspection, and the regional eco-inspection. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Minister of Environment, not a single site in the Kozluka zone has undergone a complete environmental assessment procedure in the past 15 years. In light of this, an expert commission has been appointed to examine the built-up ravine within the resort. The team will determine whether the area can be cleared to restore natural water flow and prevent future flooding during heavy rainfall.

For now, authorities remain on alert as cleanup and assessment efforts continue, while residents return cautiously to their properties after days of uncertainty.