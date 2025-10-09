New Closure on Trakia Highway Adds to Growing List of Repairs Across Bulgaria
A new stretch of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora has been closed for repairs, adding to the growing list of sections currently under reconstruction. The latest closure affects the segment between kilometer markers 208 and 218, where crews have begun a full replacement of the asphalt pavement. Traffic has been redirected to one lane, with vehicles moving in both directions toward Sofia.
According to Eng. Ivaylo Donev from the Stara Zagora Regional Road Administration, the works will include complete resurfacing, improved drainage, and renewed road markings and signage. The bypass via the Chirpan-East junction remains in good condition, he said, noting that drivers traveling from Sofia will be redirected through it at the 184th kilometer or along road II-66 to Stara Zagora. Motorists coming from Haskovo or Stara Zagora toward Burgas can take road I-5 to Kazanlak and continue on I-6 to Burgas. The section is expected to reopen on October 31, with work taking place daily until completion.
With this new project, four separate portions of the Trakia highway are now under repair, near Sofia (between 24 and 33 km), Pazardzhik (90–98 km), Stara Zagora (208–218 km), and Sliven (262–273 km). These closures have led to growing frustration among drivers, who face long delays or must detour along deteriorated side roads.
In the Sofia region, motorists have been particularly affected. The only alternative route through Vakarel has been described as being in extremely poor condition, riddled with deep potholes and posing serious risks during rain or bad weather. Eng. Rumen Sachanski, head of the Sofia Regional Road Administration, explained that the I-8 national road, used as a bypass, has been awaiting repair for nearly two decades. Preparatory work began as far back as 2006 or 2009, but the road has remained neglected ever since.
Now, a long-awaited overhaul of the section between Novi Han and Kostenets is finally being set in motion. A technical project is being developed following the signing of a repair contract. “We have been waiting for this section for 16 years,” said Ihtiman Deputy Mayor Toni Katsarov. “Public tenders were announced several times, but funding was never provided until now.”
Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption
The Council of Ministers plans to declare December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as public holidays in connection with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro
Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast
Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia
Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk
The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs
Prisoners and Cemetery Workers Join Volunteers in Krasno Selo Garbage Cleanup
Sofia’s Krasno Selo district is facing a significant waste management crisis, prompting authorities to launch a special cleanup operation that will run until October 19
Government Approves Euro-Based Road Fees Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption
The Bulgarian government has approved a decree setting prices in euros for the use of the national road network
Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections
Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding