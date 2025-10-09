New Closure on Trakia Highway Adds to Growing List of Repairs Across Bulgaria

A new stretch of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora has been closed for repairs, adding to the growing list of sections currently under reconstruction. The latest closure affects the segment between kilometer markers 208 and 218, where crews have begun a full replacement of the asphalt pavement. Traffic has been redirected to one lane, with vehicles moving in both directions toward Sofia.

According to Eng. Ivaylo Donev from the Stara Zagora Regional Road Administration, the works will include complete resurfacing, improved drainage, and renewed road markings and signage. The bypass via the Chirpan-East junction remains in good condition, he said, noting that drivers traveling from Sofia will be redirected through it at the 184th kilometer or along road II-66 to Stara Zagora. Motorists coming from Haskovo or Stara Zagora toward Burgas can take road I-5 to Kazanlak and continue on I-6 to Burgas. The section is expected to reopen on October 31, with work taking place daily until completion.

With this new project, four separate portions of the Trakia highway are now under repair, near Sofia (between 24 and 33 km), Pazardzhik (90–98 km), Stara Zagora (208–218 km), and Sliven (262–273 km). These closures have led to growing frustration among drivers, who face long delays or must detour along deteriorated side roads.

In the Sofia region, motorists have been particularly affected. The only alternative route through Vakarel has been described as being in extremely poor condition, riddled with deep potholes and posing serious risks during rain or bad weather. Eng. Rumen Sachanski, head of the Sofia Regional Road Administration, explained that the I-8 national road, used as a bypass, has been awaiting repair for nearly two decades. Preparatory work began as far back as 2006 or 2009, but the road has remained neglected ever since.

Now, a long-awaited overhaul of the section between Novi Han and Kostenets is finally being set in motion. A technical project is being developed following the signing of a repair contract. “We have been waiting for this section for 16 years,” said Ihtiman Deputy Mayor Toni Katsarov. “Public tenders were announced several times, but funding was never provided until now.”