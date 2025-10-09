Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight, reaching near-critical levels that threatened to cause flooding in Veliko Tarnovo, Kilifarevo, and Debelets early this morning. Around 5 a.m., water levels peaked, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Emergency response teams, including the fire service and police, were stationed throughout the night at key points in the lowest areas of Veliko Tarnovo to monitor the situation. Mayor Daniel Panov confirmed that despite the dangerously high water levels, no residential properties or cultural landmarks were flooded or damaged.

According to the mayor, the Yantra River reached a height of 4.50 meters in Veliko Tarnovo, just below the critical threshold of 5.50 meters. Firefighters and police are actively monitoring the “Assenov” and “Cholakovtsi” districts, as well as the lower parts of Kraibrezhna Street. “The danger of overflow has been overcome,” Panov told the Bulgarian National Radio, though he added that several landslides remain active in the area, including near Trapezitsa and along the road to Gorna Oryahovitsa. The Road Infrastructure Agency is expected to clear the debris and inspect all bridges and culverts once river levels drop.

In Kilifarevo, the Belitsa River reached a height of around 2 meters before beginning to recede slightly in the early morning hours. In Debelets, its level peaked at 3.30 meters, close to the critical value of 4 meters, largely due to inflows from the Dryanovska River. Mayor Panov, along with local mayors Snezhana Parvanova and Tsonyo Pilev, oversaw the situation on site. Patrol units, firefighters, and civil protection teams remained deployed throughout the night.

Further downstream, after the Belitsa merges with the Yantra, water levels in the “Cholakovtsi” district reached 4.18 meters out of a possible 5.50. Data from monitoring stations indicate that the Yantra’s rise has stabilized. In Kilifarevo, the Belitsa River dropped by 13 centimeters within two hours, while in Debelets levels remained steady at around 3.40 meters. Upstream, at Pushevo, the Yantra’s levels have also started to fall.

The only remaining concern, Panov noted, is the Dryanovska River, whose waters continue to rise slightly as they flow toward Debelets. For now, there have been no injuries or reports of property damage, though authorities remain vigilant in case of renewed rainfall or further shifts in the riverbeds.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yantra, flooding, Veliko Tarnovo, Belitsa

Related Articles:

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:14

Veliko Tarnovo Welcomes International 'Cultural Tourism' Exhibition with Local Flavors and Heritage Focus

Veliko Tarnovo is set to host the International Exhibition “Cultural Tourism” from October 8 to 10, bringing together participants from both Bulgaria and abroad

Society » Culture | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25

Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo Highway Secures Funding, Completion Target Set for 2029

The construction of the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo highway is expected to be finalized by 2029

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 08:16

Water Supply Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Bulgarian Villages Without Access

A serious water supply disruption has left the city of Veliko Tarnovo and ten surrounding villages without access to water

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

Veliko Tarnovo Arsonist to Remain in Custody over Terrorism Charges

Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court

Crime | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:14

Flood-Affected Families in Bulgaria to Receive Up to €3,800 in Government Aid

The Bulgarian government has approved financial assistance of up to BGN 7,500 (approximately EUR 3,800) for households affected by recent floods

Society » Environment | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 17:14

Thursday Weather in Bulgaria: Windy Conditions, Rain on Coast and Plains, Snow in High Altitudes

Thursday’s weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in the morning hours

Society » Environment | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Two Homes Destroyed by Landslide in Svishtov After 50 Hours of Torrential Rain

Two houses in the northern Bulgarian town of Svishtov were destroyed by a landslide triggered after more than 50 hours of continuous rainfall

Society » Environment | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria