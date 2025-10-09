Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight, reaching near-critical levels that threatened to cause flooding in Veliko Tarnovo, Kilifarevo, and Debelets early this morning. Around 5 a.m., water levels peaked, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Emergency response teams, including the fire service and police, were stationed throughout the night at key points in the lowest areas of Veliko Tarnovo to monitor the situation. Mayor Daniel Panov confirmed that despite the dangerously high water levels, no residential properties or cultural landmarks were flooded or damaged.

According to the mayor, the Yantra River reached a height of 4.50 meters in Veliko Tarnovo, just below the critical threshold of 5.50 meters. Firefighters and police are actively monitoring the “Assenov” and “Cholakovtsi” districts, as well as the lower parts of Kraibrezhna Street. “The danger of overflow has been overcome,” Panov told the Bulgarian National Radio, though he added that several landslides remain active in the area, including near Trapezitsa and along the road to Gorna Oryahovitsa. The Road Infrastructure Agency is expected to clear the debris and inspect all bridges and culverts once river levels drop.

In Kilifarevo, the Belitsa River reached a height of around 2 meters before beginning to recede slightly in the early morning hours. In Debelets, its level peaked at 3.30 meters, close to the critical value of 4 meters, largely due to inflows from the Dryanovska River. Mayor Panov, along with local mayors Snezhana Parvanova and Tsonyo Pilev, oversaw the situation on site. Patrol units, firefighters, and civil protection teams remained deployed throughout the night.

Further downstream, after the Belitsa merges with the Yantra, water levels in the “Cholakovtsi” district reached 4.18 meters out of a possible 5.50. Data from monitoring stations indicate that the Yantra’s rise has stabilized. In Kilifarevo, the Belitsa River dropped by 13 centimeters within two hours, while in Debelets levels remained steady at around 3.40 meters. Upstream, at Pushevo, the Yantra’s levels have also started to fall.

The only remaining concern, Panov noted, is the Dryanovska River, whose waters continue to rise slightly as they flow toward Debelets. For now, there have been no injuries or reports of property damage, though authorities remain vigilant in case of renewed rainfall or further shifts in the riverbeds.