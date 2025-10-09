Switzerland Restricts Protection Status for Ukrainians from Seven Western Regions

Switzerland will tighten its policy on granting temporary protection to Ukrainians, introducing new territorial restrictions starting November 1. The Swiss Federal Council announced that from this date, refugees from seven western regions (oblasts) of Ukraine will no longer automatically qualify for protection status, known as Status S.

According to the government decision, Ukrainians originating from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi oblasts will be considered able to safely return to their home regions. The change follows a request by the Swiss parliament, which insisted that authorities distinguish between areas of Ukraine deemed secure for return and those still affected by the war.

Despite acknowledging that a “sustainable stabilisation” in Ukraine remains unlikely in the medium term, the Swiss government said it would continue to grant protection to Ukrainians from regions where return is not yet feasible. The new measure will apply only to future applicants. Those who have already received Status S will retain it, and the government confirmed that no revocations will take place before March 2027.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF noted that the change will affect a relatively small number of people, as just over 10% of the Ukrainians currently holding protection status in Switzerland come from the regions now classified as safe.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will continue to assess every application individually. If an applicant is found to come from one of the seven “safe” oblasts, protection may be denied and an expulsion order issued. However, in cases where deportation is legally impossible or personally unreasonable, the person may be allowed to stay temporarily in Switzerland.

Ukrainians who lose eligibility under the new criteria will have the option to apply for asylum under the regular procedure or to move to another EU country.

The policy shift comes after the European Union recommended in September that member states begin phasing out temporary protection for certain Ukrainian refugees as conditions in parts of the country gradually stabilize.