Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Government Approves Euro-Based Road Fees Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian government has approved a decree setting prices in euros for the use of the national road network, aligning the country’s regulatory framework with upcoming euro adoption requirements. The decision, announced by the Council of Ministers, introduces updates to the Tariff for fees collected for road use to comply with the principles and procedures outlined in the legislation on the introduction of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency.

As part of the changes, the price of a one-day vignette is officially introduced. Drivers of vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons will pay 4.09 euros for using the paid sections of the republican road network within a 24-hour period. The tariff was determined based on the principle of proportionality and the rule that shorter validity periods correspond to higher prices per day, consistent with the pricing logic applied to other vignette categories.

The decree also addresses the movement of oversized and heavy vehicles. If such vehicles or loads travel on the road network without proper authorization from the road owner or managing authority, or if their dimensions, total weight, or axle load exceed the standards set by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, a compensatory fee of BGN 1,200 (equivalent to 613.55 euros) will be imposed. The Council of Ministers explained that this fee serves a punitive purpose, it is higher than the standard permit cost but lower than the fines for violations, aiming to discourage drivers from using toll roads with vehicles exceeding the permissible limits.

Additional provisions expand the list of commercial roadside facilities subject to special-use fees. Alongside petrol and gas stations, charging stations for electric vehicles are now included. The construction and operation of such facilities within the scope of roads and service areas will require a special permit, reinforcing oversight of roadside commercial activities.

Furthermore, the updated decree clarifies that expressways, which previously had no designated special-use fees, will now follow the same fee structure as motorways. It also introduces a new article defining the fee for issuing permits to notified bodies responsible for assessing the compliance of European electronic toll service providers operating within Bulgaria.

