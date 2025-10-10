Thursday Weather in Bulgaria: Windy Conditions, Rain on Coast and Plains, Snow in High Altitudes

Thursday’s weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in the morning hours. A moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Morning temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, while in Sofia they will be around 7°C. Daytime highs will reach between 14°C and 19°C, with the capital seeing up to 14°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with rain and thick clouds. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate to strong. Maximum temperatures in coastal areas will be between 16°C and 17°C. The sea water will remain relatively mild, ranging from 18°C to 20°C.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be harsher, the sky will stay overcast, with rainfall expected, and snow likely above 1,800 meters. Winds will be strong and from the northwest. Temperatures will reach around 7°C at 1,200 meters and drop to about 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)