Flood-Affected Families in Bulgaria to Receive Up to €3,800 in Government Aid

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 17:14
The Bulgarian government has approved financial assistance of up to BGN 7,500 (approximately EUR 3,800) for households affected by recent floods, Labor and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov announced on Wednesday. The aid will be provided from the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

Gutsanov explained that families whose homes were damaged by the floods can apply for several types of support, depending on the extent of the damage. To qualify, the affected home must be legally built and serve as the family’s only residence. Under the new measures, families will be eligible for BGN 3,000 in additional assistance, along with a further BGN 1,914, bringing the total to nearly BGN 5,000.

In addition to that, up to BGN 2,500 may be requested to replace essential household appliances such as televisions, washing machines, and stoves. The maximum amount of support available to an affected family therefore reaches BGN 7,500 in total.

The funds are not large, but they represent what the ministry can currently afford within its available resources,” Gutsanov said. He emphasized that while the assistance cannot fully compensate for the losses, it aims to provide immediate relief to households struggling with the aftermath of the flooding.

The decision comes as the government continues efforts to address widespread flood damage across several regions of the country, following days of intense rainfall that caused destruction to homes, infrastructure, and local economies.

Tags: Bulgaria, floods, families, aid

