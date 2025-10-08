European Commission Refers Bulgaria to EU Court over Failure to Implement Driver Posting Rules

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully transpose into national law the EU directive governing the posting of drivers in the road transport sector.

The directive establishes specific rules aimed at ensuring fair working conditions and adequate social protection for drivers posted to work in other EU countries. Member States were required to transpose these provisions by 2 February 2022. However, Bulgaria and Portugal have yet to fully implement the directive.

According to the Commission, the steps taken so far by Bulgarian authorities have been insufficient to meet the legal requirements. As a result, the EU executive has referred both Bulgaria and Portugal to the EU Court, requesting the imposition of financial penalties for non-compliance.

In a separate development, the Commission has also issued a reasoned opinion to Bulgaria for failing to correctly transpose into national law the directive on combating the sexual abuse and exploitation of children and child pornography. The legislation sets out strict EU-wide rules for defining offences, establishing penalties, and ensuring the protection and rehabilitation of victims. Bulgaria, Ireland, and Spain have not yet fully aligned their national laws with these provisions. The three countries now have two months to address the deficiencies before facing potential court proceedings.

Bulgaria has also received a formal notice from the Commission for failing to correctly implement the EU’s Firearms Directive, which defines common minimum standards for the acquisition, possession, and trade of civilian firearms, such as those used for hunting or sport. Brussels underlined that the directive is vital to maintaining high safety standards and preventing illegal arms trafficking. Alongside Bulgaria, Denmark, France, and Cyprus were also asked to take corrective measures within two months.

Furthermore, the European Commission has initiated infringement proceedings against Bulgaria and Croatia for not fulfilling their reporting obligations under the Directive on the internal electricity market. This legislation seeks to establish a competitive and consumer-oriented energy market across the EU. Member States were required to submit reports by 1 January 2025 outlining public interventions in electricity pricing and progress toward achieving effective market competition.

Since Bulgaria and Croatia have not yet provided the required reports, they have been given two months to comply. Failure to do so could lead to further legal action before the Court of Justice of the European Union.