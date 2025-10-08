Finance Minister: Claims That Bulgarians Are Getting Poorer Are 'Absolutely False!'

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Finance Minister: Claims That Bulgarians Are Getting Poorer Are 'Absolutely False!'

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova firmly rejected claims that Bulgarians have been getting poorer or that incomes have declined since the start of the year, describing such statements as “absolutely false.”

The minister’s remarks came in response to criticism from the opposition, particularly “We Continue the Change,” as well as comments from President Rumen Radev, suggesting that living standards in Bulgaria have worsened in 2025.

At the request of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Petkova presented detailed budget data showing that spending on social payments this year is 4 billion leva higher than last year. Of this amount, 2.5 billion leva has been allocated for pension increases alone. She also reported that total salary expenses have risen by 18%, or 3.7 billion leva, compared to the previous year.

In light of these figures, we can categorically state that any rumors about Bulgarian citizens becoming poorer or experiencing income declines are entirely untrue,Petkova said at the beginning of the government meeting.

She further outlined increases across several key budget sectors. In the “Education” category, salaries and related payments rose by 907.2 million leva. In “Healthcare,” expenses grew by 98.3 million leva, marking an 8.3% rise. The “Defense” function saw an increase of 633.3 million leva, while in the “Internal Order and Security” sector, which includes the police, an additional 1.285 billion leva was spent on salaries and compensations.

According to the Finance Minister, these figures clearly demonstrate that the government continues to prioritize income growth and social support, despite ongoing political criticism.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, Petkova, poorer

Related Articles:

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Bulgarians Abroad Send Over 100 Million Euros Monthly, Supporting National Economy

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, transferring hundreds of millions of euros each month

Society | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:39

Bulgarians’ Pensions to Be Rounded in Euros for Their Benefit

Bulgarians receiving pensions and other social benefits from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) will not need to visit the institute’s offices to request currency conversion or open new euro accounts with banks or other payment providers

Society | September 22, 2025, Monday // 08:47

Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Most Bulgarians Worry Their Salary Won’t Cover Living Costs

A new Eurobarometer survey highlights that 69% of Bulgarians are concerned about receiving unfair wages that may not be sufficient to cover their household expense

Society | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov: Lukoil Sale Could Be Vetted by Authorities

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Lukoil’s owners choose to sell the company

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Sofia’s Waste Crisis Deepens: Prisoners Join Cleanup as Political Tensions Mount

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced that from Wednesday afternoon, prisoners will take part in garbage collection activities in Sofia’s Krasno Selo district

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 14:06

'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, confirmed that the so-called “drone wall” remains largely a political idea, with the concept not yet fully developed

Politics » Defense | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:33

Israel Expels 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists, Including Bulgarian Vasil Dimitrov and Greta Thunberg

Israel has deported another 171 participants from the international humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, including Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:34

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Faces 'Strongest Hybrid Impact'

Bulgaria is currently facing what Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described as “the strongest hybrid impact”

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria