Euro Switch on January 1: How Bulgaria’s Vending Machines Will Handle the Change

Business | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Euro Switch on January 1: How Bulgaria’s Vending Machines Will Handle the Change @Pixabay

Until December 31, vending machines in Bulgaria will continue to operate using leva, but from January 1, 2026, all transactions will switch to euros. Experts anticipate some challenges for consumers during this transition. Hristomir Hristov, director of the vending department at European Coffee Experts, explained that the law requires currency conversion to favor customers. For instance, a drink priced at 1 leva should convert to 50 euro cents, not 51, while vending machines themselves are not equipped to handle coins smaller than 1 or 2 euro cents.

Hristov noted that any price increases after January 1 will not result from currency conversion but rather from rising delivery costs. For vending machine operators, the switch presents several difficulties, including updating labels, implementing double pricing, and reprogramming payment systems. He highlighted that the most complicated adjustments involve replacing banknote validators and coin mechanisms, particularly on older machines.

His organization operates 280 machines, many of which may need to be temporarily taken out of service until technicians can perform the necessary upgrades. Newer devices installed in recent years generally require only reprogramming, while older machines are likely to incur higher costs to meet the new euro requirements.

Source: BNR

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vending machines, Bulgaria, leva, euros

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption

The Council of Ministers plans to declare December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as public holidays in connection with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:04

Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Outcry Over Draft Law That Could Jail Journalists in Bulgaria for Publishing Personal Information

In a controversial move, Bulgaria’s Legal Committee has approved a bill proposed by the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party that would impose prison sentences of 1 to 6 years for disseminating information about an individual’s private life

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments

The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be.

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgarian Economist Warns: Raising Taxes Won’t Solve Deficit, Efficiency Is Key

Economist Dimitar Chobanov has stressed that Bulgaria should focus on adjusting public spending rather than raising taxes

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

End of Grace Period: Shops in Bulgaria Now Face Sanctions for Not Showing Prices in Both Euros and Leva

As of today, Bulgarian traders who fail to display prices in both leva and euros will face fines, marking the start of a new enforcement phase linked to the country’s preparation for euro adoption

Business | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 09:32

Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production

Business » Industry | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 08:39

Bulgaria’s Solar Revolution: 4 GW Capacity Matches Four Nuclear Reactors!

Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors

Business » Energy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria