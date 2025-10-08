Von der Leyen Calls for Unified EU Response to Escalating Russian Attacks

Bulgaria: Von der Leyen Calls for Unified EU Response to Escalating Russian Attacks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union to bolster its defenses in response to what she describes as Russia’s growing “hybrid warfare.” Speaking to the European Parliament, von der Leyen highlighted a series of recent provocations, including airstrikes, cyberattacks, and damage to undersea cables, warning that these incidents are neither random nor isolated. “Two incidents might be a coincidence, but three, five, ten - this is a deliberate and targeted campaign in the gray zone against Europe,” she said, emphasizing the need for a coordinated and resolute EU response.

Von der Leyen pointed to recent Russian activity affecting several EU countries: Poland, Estonia, and Romania have been struck by airstrikes, while unidentified drones have been spotted over Denmark, Germany, and Belgium. In light of these threats, she noted that European nations have already ramped up defense spending to levels unseen since the end of the Cold War. Beyond reactive measures, the Commission President stressed that deterrence must be central: “If we hesitate to act, the gray area will only widen. The European Union’s core mission is to keep the peace, and today that means having the capacity to deter aggression and provocations.

In a planned summit in Brussels later this month, EU leaders are expected to adopt a roadmap outlining specific milestones and deadlines up to 2030 for countering Russian threats. Von der Leyen described the approach as a fundamental shift in strategy, asserting that confronting Russia’s hybrid warfare demands “a whole new way of thinking from all of us.” She framed the choice starkly: either allow the escalation of threats or respond with unity, deterrence, and determination.

A central element of this strategy is the proposed EUanti-drone wall,” which von der Leyen emphasized is not intended solely for the eastern borders. While recent incidents, including MiG fighter jet violations of Estonian airspace and drone incursions over Belgium, Poland, Romania, Denmark, and Germany, make the eastern flank a priority, the system is intended to protect the entire bloc. “We need a 360-degree approach,” von der Leyen said, outlining that the wall will support rapid detection, interception, and neutralization of threats. She explained that it will also serve as a shield against broader challenges, including natural disasters, organized crime, weaponized migration, and the Russian shadow fleet.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative

Von der Leyen stressed that this initiative requires the EU to move beyond comfort zones and act decisively against any threat to its security. She recalled that by 2030, the EU plans its largest-ever increase in defense spending, targeting up to 800 billion euros, underlining the seriousness and scale of the bloc’s efforts to respond to hybrid threats and safeguard its member states.

