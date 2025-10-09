Trump: Solving Ukraine War Harder Than Middle East Peace

World » UKRAINE | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Trump: Solving Ukraine War Harder Than Middle East Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing war initiated by Russia in Ukraine, saying that achieving a resolution has proven more difficult than securing peace in the Middle East. He made the remarks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as reported by European Pravda.

Trump noted that he had successfully concluded seven major deals and had also proposed a peace plan for Gaza. Addressing the conflict in Ukraine, he reiterated his previous observations regarding the high number of casualties and described the situation as "crazy."

He expressed his surprise at the challenge of resolving the war, saying, "I thought that would have been one of the easy ones. I get along very well with Putin and I thought that would have been... I'm very disappointed in him because I thought this would have been an easy one to settle, but it turned out to be maybe tougher than the Middle East."

Earlier, on September 23, Trump had suggested that Ukraine could reclaim all its territories and "maybe even go further." His comments on social media reportedly drew a cautious optimism from European officials, reflecting hope that a settlement might eventually be possible.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Ukraine, US, Putin

Related Articles:

Trump Reiterates False Assertions of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict in May, a statement that has been widely disputed. He made these remarks during an interview with Fox News

World | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

US Sanctions Hit Serbia’s Oil Giant NIS, Raising Fears of Economic Fallout

US sanctions targeting Serbia’s Petroleum Industry (NIS) officially took effect on October 9

World » Southeast Europe | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:52

EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

Trump Pulls Off Stunning Gaza Peace Deal - War Over, Hostages Coming Home

A major breakthrough has been reached in the Middle East, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a peace deal that will see the release of all remaining hostages and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

World | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:46

When National Interests Collide with European Unity: The Bulgaria-Ukraine-North Macedonia Nexus

As Europe grapples with the most significant threat to its security architecture since World War II, the question of how quickly the European Union can act has become existential

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Ukrainian Strike Cuts Power to 40,000 in Belgorod, Causing Widespread Damage

A Ukrainian strike on energy facilities left nearly 40,000 residents of the Russian city of Belgorod without electricity

World » Russia | October 6, 2025, Monday // 10:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

Switzerland Restricts Protection Status for Ukrainians from Seven Western Regions

Switzerland will tighten its policy on granting temporary protection to Ukrainians, introducing new territorial restrictions starting November 1

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 17:17

Polish PM Says It's 'Not in Our Interest' to Extradite Ukrainian over Nord Stream 2 Case

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on October 7 that those responsible for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, rather than those accused of sabotaging it

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 09:06

U.S. Pushes UN Allies to Isolate Cuba Over Role in Russia’s War on Ukraine

The United States has launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at isolating Cuba at the United Nations, urging allies not to back the annual resolution calling for the lifting of the long-standing American embargo

World » Ukraine | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria