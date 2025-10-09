Trump: Solving Ukraine War Harder Than Middle East Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing war initiated by Russia in Ukraine, saying that achieving a resolution has proven more difficult than securing peace in the Middle East. He made the remarks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as reported by European Pravda.

Trump noted that he had successfully concluded seven major deals and had also proposed a peace plan for Gaza. Addressing the conflict in Ukraine, he reiterated his previous observations regarding the high number of casualties and described the situation as "crazy."

He expressed his surprise at the challenge of resolving the war, saying, "I thought that would have been one of the easy ones. I get along very well with Putin and I thought that would have been... I'm very disappointed in him because I thought this would have been an easy one to settle, but it turned out to be maybe tougher than the Middle East."

Earlier, on September 23, Trump had suggested that Ukraine could reclaim all its territories and "maybe even go further." His comments on social media reportedly drew a cautious optimism from European officials, reflecting hope that a settlement might eventually be possible.