Over 50 cm of Snow Hits Vitosha: Mountain Rescue Issues Safety Warning

Sofia Activates BG-ALERT: Danger of Snow and Falling Trees on Vitosha
BG-ALERT has been activated in Sofia in connection with the situation on Vitosha Mountain
Vitosha mountain has received over half a meter of fresh snow, creating challenging conditions for movement, the Mountain Rescue Service warned. With virtually no underlying snow base, the current terrain is unstable and risky. Access for snowmobiles or ATVs is extremely difficult, and even helicopter rescues may be hampered by the weather.
The snow covers hidden obstacles such as branches, rocks, and bushes, increasing the risk of falls and injuries. Fog and poor visibility further complicate navigation, making trails hard to distinguish. Visitors are urged not to underestimate the situation. Extra warm clothing and drinks are essential, even for experienced mountaineers, and awareness of the conditions is crucial at all times.
Hikers should always inform a family member or friend of their route and any changes to their plans during the day. In case of emergency, calling 112 is essential, as calls are routed to the Central 24-hour post, where a rescuer can respond within seconds. Mountain insurance is strongly recommended to ensure assistance in case of accidents.
