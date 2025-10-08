China's Visa-Free Policy Fuels Surge in Number of Greek Tourists

China's visa-free entry for Greek citizens has triggered a sharp rise in inbound tourism, with arrivals surging during the National Day holiday and cultural authorities rolling out Silk Road-themed itineraries to meet the growing demand.



During the ongoing holiday this year, a group of 20 or so Greek tourists took on a three-day tour of Xi'an, the ancient Chinese capital in the northwestern Shaanxi Province for a more intimate experience of the Chinese culture.



Their trip took place under a Chinese policy specifying that Greek citizens with ordinary passports can visit China for up to 15 days without a visa for tourism, business, family reunification, or transit, between Oct 15, 2024 and Dec 31, 2025.

"Xi'an's history is truly magnificent. The cultural heritage here forms an interesting dialogue with Greece's ancient civilization," said a Greek tourist, who visited the Terracotta Warriors and landmarks such as the City Wall and the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, along with his fellow travelers.



"I first came to China in 1968. The changes have been tremendous [between then and now]. This journey not only transcends time and space, but also allows me to deeply feel the China's advancement. This trip is meaningful," another member of the tour group said.



Local cultural and tourism authorities designed a Silk Road-themed itinerary for Greek tourists that blends cuisine and intangible cultural heritage experiences.



"Since the visa-free policy was introduced, our business has grown by 30 to 40 percent in serving Greek tourists. Looking at the European market as a whole, we are looking at a 60 percent or so rise in business," said Yu Qiang, head of inbound tourism center of a local travel agency.

Source: CCTV+