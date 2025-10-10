Veliko Tarnovo Welcomes International 'Cultural Tourism' Exhibition with Local Flavors and Heritage Focus

Society » CULTURE | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Veliko Tarnovo Welcomes International 'Cultural Tourism' Exhibition with Local Flavors and Heritage Focus

Veliko Tarnovo is set to host the International Exhibition “Cultural Tourism” from October 8 to 10, bringing together participants from both Bulgaria and abroad, according to BTA. Now in its 20th edition, the event highlights the two pillars of life in the historic city: tourism and culture.

A key feature of the exhibition will be the “Trapezitsa Fest,” which showcases Bulgarian producers and regional specialties. Within the festival, the LocalBites culinary competition will take place, offering a platform for chefs and artisans to present Bulgaria’s distinctive flavors. In addition, the program includes a series of conferences, beginning with “Intangible Cultural Heritage – The Unadulterated Charm of Destinations,” exploring the value of local traditions in tourism.

This year, the exhibition will also support a charitable cause: the National High School of Applied Arts “Tryavna School,” recently damaged by a fire. Representatives of the school will offer live demonstrations in woodcarving and icon painting, while selected works will illustrate the school’s three main specialties: Artistic Wood Carving, Interior Design, and Iconography.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Veliko Tarnovo, culture, Bulgaria, tourism

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Son with Schizophrenia Kills Father in Bulgarian Village, Tries to Mislead Police

In a tragic incident in the Sofia village of Gara Lakatnik, a 41-year-old man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia fatally attacked his father and subsequently attempted to mislead authorities into believing that a burglar was responsible

Crime | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:28

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Bulgaria's Borissov: Lukoil Sale Could Be Vetted by Authorities

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Lukoil’s owners choose to sell the company

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Strengthens Ties with Japan: GATE Signs Two Major University Partnerships at EXPO 2025

The Big Data for Smart Society Institute (GATE) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has formalized two new cooperation agreements with prominent Japanese universities during EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:54

Bulgarian–Turkish Cultural Exchange Through Mythological Transformations

The Sofia Paper Art Fest (SPAF) and the AMATERAS Foundation proudly present the exhibition "Mythological Transformers" – the second event of the Bulgarian–Turkish cultural exchange launched in 2025.

Society » Culture | September 26, 2025, Friday // 12:31

Independence Day in Bulgaria: Honoring a Historic Milestone

Bulgaria marks its Independence Day on September 22, commemorating the day in 1908 when the country formally declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge

Society » Culture | September 19, 2025, Friday // 12:00

September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital

Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience

Society » Culture | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

September 9, 1944: The Coup That Crushed Bulgaria’s Future

September 9 remains one of the most controversial and tragic dates in Bulgarian history

Society » Culture | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria