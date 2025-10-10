Veliko Tarnovo Welcomes International 'Cultural Tourism' Exhibition with Local Flavors and Heritage Focus

Veliko Tarnovo is set to host the International Exhibition “Cultural Tourism” from October 8 to 10, bringing together participants from both Bulgaria and abroad, according to BTA. Now in its 20th edition, the event highlights the two pillars of life in the historic city: tourism and culture.

A key feature of the exhibition will be the “Trapezitsa Fest,” which showcases Bulgarian producers and regional specialties. Within the festival, the LocalBites culinary competition will take place, offering a platform for chefs and artisans to present Bulgaria’s distinctive flavors. In addition, the program includes a series of conferences, beginning with “Intangible Cultural Heritage – The Unadulterated Charm of Destinations,” exploring the value of local traditions in tourism.

This year, the exhibition will also support a charitable cause: the National High School of Applied Arts “Tryavna School,” recently damaged by a fire. Representatives of the school will offer live demonstrations in woodcarving and icon painting, while selected works will illustrate the school’s three main specialties: Artistic Wood Carving, Interior Design, and Iconography.