Bulgaria’s Top Referee Georgi Kabakov Suspended Indefinitely After VAR Controversy
Georgi Kabakov, Bulgaria’s top-ranked football referee, has been suspended indefinitely, the Bulgarian Football Union’s Referee Commission announced. The same sanction was also applied to Vladimir Valkov.
The suspension comes in response to what the commission described as “unsatisfactory performance” by both referees in their VAR duties during the Slavia vs. Lokomotiv Sofia match, which ended 2:0 in favor of Slavia. Controversy arose after the first goal, which followed an apparent handball by Martin Georgiev that went unpenalized.
This marks the first time the Referee Commission has imposed temporary suspensions during the Bulgarian football championship. Kabakov, who is also an international referee and regularly officiates UEFA European club competitions, will be unable to accept appointments during this indefinite suspension.
The Referee Commission explained the decision in an official statement: “At a regular meeting, the Refereeing Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union decided to suspend the rights of Georgi Kabakov and Vladimir Valkov for an indefinite period due to their unsatisfactory performance as VAR referees in the XI-round efbet League match between Slavia and Lokomotiv Sofia.”
Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship
Bulgaria Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the World Volleyball Silver Medalists
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team returned home to a warm and ceremonial reception at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, greeted with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and laurel wreaths
Bulgaria Wins Historic Silver as Italy Claims Volleyball World Championship Crown
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy
Glory in the Philippines: Bulgaria Secures Second-Ever Volleyball World Championship Final Appearance
The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team secured a historic place in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines after defeating the Czech Republic 3:1
Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA
Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City
Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden
Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season