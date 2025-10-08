Bulgaria’s Top Referee Georgi Kabakov Suspended Indefinitely After VAR Controversy

Sports | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Top Referee Georgi Kabakov Suspended Indefinitely After VAR Controversy

Georgi Kabakov, Bulgaria’s top-ranked football referee, has been suspended indefinitely, the Bulgarian Football Union’s Referee Commission announced. The same sanction was also applied to Vladimir Valkov.

The suspension comes in response to what the commission described as “unsatisfactory performance” by both referees in their VAR duties during the Slavia vs. Lokomotiv Sofia match, which ended 2:0 in favor of Slavia. Controversy arose after the first goal, which followed an apparent handball by Martin Georgiev that went unpenalized.

This marks the first time the Referee Commission has imposed temporary suspensions during the Bulgarian football championship. Kabakov, who is also an international referee and regularly officiates UEFA European club competitions, will be unable to accept appointments during this indefinite suspension.

The Referee Commission explained the decision in an official statement: “At a regular meeting, the Refereeing Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union decided to suspend the rights of Georgi Kabakov and Vladimir Valkov for an indefinite period due to their unsatisfactory performance as VAR referees in the XI-round efbet League match between Slavia and Lokomotiv Sofia.”

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: VAR, Bulgaria, referee, kabakov

Related Articles:

Son with Schizophrenia Kills Father in Bulgarian Village, Tries to Mislead Police

|

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

|

Bulgaria's Borissov: Lukoil Sale Could Be Vetted by Authorities

|

Bulgarian Economist Warns: Raising Taxes Won’t Solve Deficit, Efficiency Is Key

|

Euro Switch on January 1: How Bulgaria’s Vending Machines Will Handle the Change

|

Flood-Affected Families in Bulgaria to Receive Up to €3,800 in Government Aid

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Sofia to Host 2026 Volleyball European Championship, Mayor Terziev Promises a 'True Celebration'

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism about the city’s upcoming role in hosting matches of next year’s European Volleyball Championship

Sports | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Bulgaria Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the World Volleyball Silver Medalists

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team returned home to a warm and ceremonial reception at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, greeted with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and laurel wreaths

Sports | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria Wins Historic Silver as Italy Claims Volleyball World Championship Crown

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy

Sports | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:24

Glory in the Philippines: Bulgaria Secures Second-Ever Volleyball World Championship Final Appearance

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team secured a historic place in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines after defeating the Czech Republic 3:1

Sports | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:37

Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:51

Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden

Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria