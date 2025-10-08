End of Grace Period: Shops in Bulgaria Now Face Sanctions for Not Showing Prices in Both Euros and Leva

Business | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 09:32
Bulgaria: End of Grace Period: Shops in Bulgaria Now Face Sanctions for Not Showing Prices in Both Euros and Leva

As of today, Bulgarian traders who fail to display prices in both leva and euros will face fines, marking the start of a new enforcement phase linked to the country’s preparation for euro adoption.

According to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), all goods and services must have clearly indicated prices in both currencies, written in identical font, size, and color to prevent misleading consumers. The same rule applies to cash receipts, which must now also show the dual pricing in leva and euros.

The penalties for non-compliance range from 50 to 200 leva for a first offense and can reach up to 800 leva for repeated violations. Previously, authorities provided a two-month grace period to allow traders time to adjust, but that period has now expired. Both the Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have begun coordinated inspections to ensure that the new requirements are being followed.

The new rules also oblige merchants to reprogram their cash registers to meet the dual-display standard. “About 90 to 95 percent of businesses have already complied with the double marking requirement on receipts,” said Galena Nedkova from the NRA office in Stara Zagora.

Vasil Donev from the local CPCo branch added that the law does not specify whether the price should appear first in leva or in euros, only that both values must be presented equally to avoid confusion.

Alongside the enforcement campaign, the CPCo continues its nationwide outreach effort to inform businesses and consumers about the upcoming transition to the euro. Today, information sessions are being held in Valchi Dol, Kaolinovo, Sredets, Roman, and the village of Chernoochene in Kardzhali District.

Meanwhile, a dedicated forum on euro introduction security measures is taking place in Sofia. Organized by the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the event focuses on combating counterfeiting and fraud, improving coordination between institutions, and promoting responsible business practices during the transition.

Authorities urge traders to remain vigilant, adjust their systems promptly, and ensure full transparency in price display, as the double-marking rule is now a legal obligation rather than a recommendation.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, prices, Bulgaria, receipts

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Son with Schizophrenia Kills Father in Bulgarian Village, Tries to Mislead Police

In a tragic incident in the Sofia village of Gara Lakatnik, a 41-year-old man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia fatally attacked his father and subsequently attempted to mislead authorities into believing that a burglar was responsible

Crime | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:28

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Bulgaria's Borissov: Lukoil Sale Could Be Vetted by Authorities

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Lukoil’s owners choose to sell the company

Politics | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Government Approves Euro-Based Road Fees Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian government has approved a decree setting prices in euros for the use of the national road network

Society | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments

The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be.

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgarian Economist Warns: Raising Taxes Won’t Solve Deficit, Efficiency Is Key

Economist Dimitar Chobanov has stressed that Bulgaria should focus on adjusting public spending rather than raising taxes

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Euro Switch on January 1: How Bulgaria’s Vending Machines Will Handle the Change

Until December 31, vending machines in Bulgaria will continue to operate using leva, but from January 1, 2026, all transactions will switch to euros

Business | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:18

Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production

Business » Industry | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 08:39

Bulgaria’s Solar Revolution: 4 GW Capacity Matches Four Nuclear Reactors!

Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors

Business » Energy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria