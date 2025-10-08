End of Grace Period: Shops in Bulgaria Now Face Sanctions for Not Showing Prices in Both Euros and Leva

As of today, Bulgarian traders who fail to display prices in both leva and euros will face fines, marking the start of a new enforcement phase linked to the country’s preparation for euro adoption.

According to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), all goods and services must have clearly indicated prices in both currencies, written in identical font, size, and color to prevent misleading consumers. The same rule applies to cash receipts, which must now also show the dual pricing in leva and euros.

The penalties for non-compliance range from 50 to 200 leva for a first offense and can reach up to 800 leva for repeated violations. Previously, authorities provided a two-month grace period to allow traders time to adjust, but that period has now expired. Both the Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have begun coordinated inspections to ensure that the new requirements are being followed.

The new rules also oblige merchants to reprogram their cash registers to meet the dual-display standard. “About 90 to 95 percent of businesses have already complied with the double marking requirement on receipts,” said Galena Nedkova from the NRA office in Stara Zagora.

Vasil Donev from the local CPCo branch added that the law does not specify whether the price should appear first in leva or in euros, only that both values must be presented equally to avoid confusion.

Alongside the enforcement campaign, the CPCo continues its nationwide outreach effort to inform businesses and consumers about the upcoming transition to the euro. Today, information sessions are being held in Valchi Dol, Kaolinovo, Sredets, Roman, and the village of Chernoochene in Kardzhali District.

Meanwhile, a dedicated forum on euro introduction security measures is taking place in Sofia. Organized by the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the event focuses on combating counterfeiting and fraud, improving coordination between institutions, and promoting responsible business practices during the transition.

Authorities urge traders to remain vigilant, adjust their systems promptly, and ensure full transparency in price display, as the double-marking rule is now a legal obligation rather than a recommendation.