Major Delays Expected: Trakia Highway Traffic to Stop Four Times Daily Near Sofia

Traffic along the Trakia highway in the Sofia region will be temporarily halted four times today and tomorrow due to the exceptionally heavy flow of vehicles, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

According to the schedule, traffic heading from Plovdiv to Sofia will be completely stopped at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00 for approximately 30 to 45 minutes each time. During these intervals, only vehicles traveling in the opposite direction - from Sofia to Plovdiv - will be allowed to move, using the three lanes of the Sofia-bound carriageway. The measure aims to manage congestion and safely regulate vehicle flow during peak hours when long lines of cars tend to form.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow for additional travel time, follow road signs, and comply with the temporary traffic organization introduced for the affected section. The agency urges motorists to remain patient and cautious, especially in areas with ongoing repairs.

The restrictions are linked to repair work on a nine-kilometer stretch of the Burgas-bound lane, which has led to the complete redirection of traffic to the Sofia-bound side of the highway. “We apologize to citizens for the inconvenience, but these works are essential to guarantee road safety,” the RIA stated.

To improve traffic flow during the busiest periods, vehicles will be allowed to use the emergency lane as well. However, the agency emphasizes that drivers must proceed at a safe speed and avoid risky maneuvers such as sudden lane changes or overtaking, which pose serious dangers to others on the road.

Traffic data shows that congestion is highest between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., when the volume of cars is at its peak. On average, about 1,200 vehicles per hour have been recorded in recent days in the direction of Plovdiv - exceeding the lane’s designed capacity of roughly 900 vehicles. Meanwhile, the opposite direction, from Plovdiv to Sofia, has seen about 1,100 vehicles per hour, with a throughput capacity of only 700 vehicles per lane.

The RIA reiterates its appeal for responsible driving and patience, noting that the temporary disruptions are a necessary step toward completing the roadworks and restoring safe, efficient travel along one of Bulgaria’s busiest highways.