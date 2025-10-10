Torrential Rains Flood Northern Bulgaria: Varna Underpasses Closed After Overnight Downpour

Torrential rain continues to affect large parts of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, with the Danube Plain and the Ludogorie region experiencing the heaviest downpours overnight. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, rainfall in these areas will remain significant, while in the southeast of the country precipitation will weaken and may temporarily stop.

Throughout the day, the weather is expected to stay cloudy and rainy, particularly in Northern Bulgaria, where rainfall amounts will be higher. Winds will blow moderately from the west-northwest, shifting to the northeast in the eastern regions. Temperatures will remain low for the season, with minimums between 6°C and 11°C, and maximums ranging from 10°C to 15°C. In Sofia, temperatures will vary between 7°C in the morning and around 10°C during the day.

Mountain conditions will be severe, with dense cloud cover, strong winds, and snowfall above 1500 meters. In lower areas, precipitation will fall as rain, while in the Central Balkan and Rila-Rhodope regions, significant snow is expected to accumulate. A new snow cover will form, and combined with strong northerly winds, this will create conditions for blizzards. Temperatures in the mountains will remain low - around 7°C at 1200 meters and close to 1°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain overcast with frequent rain, particularly heavy in the northern coastal regions. Winds will blow moderately from the north-northeast, and maximum daytime temperatures will range between 16°C and 18°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 19°C and 21°C, while wave height is expected to reach around three points on the Beaufort scale.

In Varna, the torrential rain caused serious disruptions overnight. Two underpasses in the city were temporarily closed to traffic after becoming flooded, the regional police reported. A car became stuck in the “Shipka” underpass, though no injuries were reported.

Traffic remains difficult on the lakeside road and in the “Karantinata” area of the “Asparuhovo” neighborhood, where water levels are still high. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation as heavy rain continues to fall intermittently, raising the risk of further flooding in low-lying parts of the city.