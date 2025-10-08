World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025. This marks a one-percentage-point rise from the institution’s June forecast, as outlined in its Jobs and Prosperity: Autumn 2025 Economic Update for Europe and Central Asia.

According to the new report, Bulgaria’s real GDP growth is expected to moderate slightly to 2.9% in 2026, though this figure remains 0.7 percentage points above the earlier projection. The World Bank anticipates that the country’s growth will pick up again in 2027, reaching 3.1%. The revised estimates suggest a steady and resilient expansion trajectory despite broader economic headwinds in the region.

In a broader regional context, the World Bank expects the Central Europe subregion - which includes Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, and Romania - to experience gradual improvement. Growth across these economies is forecast to accelerate from 2.4% in 2024 to 2.5% in 2025, followed by increases to 2.6% in 2026 and 2.7% in 2027. The upward revisions signal a cautiously optimistic outlook for the region, supported by stable demand and structural adjustments.

The World Bank highlighted several areas driving potential growth in Central Europe. Key opportunities lie in the development of production and energy chains, as well as in the expansion of modern tradable services. Additionally, the report notes that demographic trends - particularly the challenges of an aging population - could be turned into an economic advantage through better labor participation and targeted support measures.

In its analysis, the institution also pointed to the significance of agriculture, especially in Romania and Poland, where strengthening productivity and improving market access could generate additional value and resilience. These structural enhancements, the Bank suggests, would help the subregion build competitiveness and sustain long-term growth momentum.