Bulgaria Faces Rainy Wednesday with Snow in the Mountains and Chilly Temperatures

On Wednesday, October 8, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy and rainy conditions, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the northern regions. Winds will generally be moderate from the west-northwest, shifting to northeasterly in the east. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C during the night, with Sofia at around 7°C, while daytime highs will reach 10°C to 15°C, with the capital seeing a peak of 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain cloudy with rain showers. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures on the coast will be between 16°C and 18°C, with sea water temperatures measured at 19°C to 21°C.

In the mountainous regions, expect cloudy skies, strong winds, and snow at higher altitudes. Rainfall is likely below 1,500 meters. Temperatures in the mountains will range from 7°C at 1,200 meters to 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)