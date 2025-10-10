Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

Bulgaria: Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation in an interview for Dir.bg. He emphasized that lasting peace requires verifiable security and a complete end to Hamas’ control over Gaza. In this context, the so-called “Trump plan” serves as a conceptual foundation for creating stability through a regional structure supported by pragmatic Arab partners.

The ambassador explained that indirect talks with Hamas, taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, must be assessed cautiously. While Israel welcomes any effort that can secure the release of hostages and dismantle Hamas’ terror network, such negotiations must not serve as a temporary reprieve for the group to rearm or gain legitimacy. Real progress is measured by tangible outcomes: the safety of Israelis and Palestinians and the return of hostages.

Defining victory over Hamas goes beyond military achievements. Israel’s goals include ensuring Gaza cannot again serve as a platform for attacks, initiating deradicalization, and preventing the re-establishment of Hamas’ military and administrative structures. Victory is measured by facts: no rocket fire, no operational tunnels or battalions, and no ability for Hamas to govern or rearm, even if its ideology persists. The long-term objective is leadership in Gaza that prioritizes coexistence, responsibility, and life over terror and martyrdom.

Regarding post-conflict governance, Israel envisions a gradual transition where local Palestinian professionals, rather than Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, manage civil affairs under international oversight. Any future arrangement must adhere to transparency, zero tolerance for incitement, and deradicalization principles. Stability is seen as a regional endeavor, involving both Israel’s security and the support of Arab partners.

Ambassador Sfari also discussed broader regional threats, including Iran and Hezbollah. While Israel does not seek escalation, it will not tolerate aggression. Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas, attempt to open multiple fronts against Israel, and Israel expects Lebanese authorities to assert sovereignty and disarm Hezbollah. Similarly, Israeli engagement in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks highlights the global stakes, as these actions threaten international shipping and trade stability. Israel relies on advanced defense systems to prevent casualties, capabilities that most European countries lack.

Security challenges within Israel remain high, particularly from online radicalization and “lone wolf” attacks. Hamas and Iranian-backed groups continuously exploit social media to incite violence, particularly among youth. Israeli security services work tirelessly, coordinating the military, police, and intelligence to preempt attacks, even uncovering cells preparing rocket attacks targeting major cities. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has been largely ineffective in addressing these threats.

Regarding Bulgaria, Ambassador Sfari praised the country for taking a principled stance following the October 7 attack. Bulgaria condemned Hamas’ actions, recognized Israel’s right to protect its citizens, and actively supported efforts to free hostages. He highlighted enhanced bilateral cooperation in security, counterterrorism, cyber defense, law enforcement, and humanitarian coordination. At the same time, he warned against attempts within Bulgaria to delegitimize Israel or distort public debate, emphasizing that such campaigns risk fostering anti-Semitism.

On the case of Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov, detained on a flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, the ambassador clarified that the blockade is legal and aimed at preventing weapons smuggling. Dimitrov and other passengers were treated humanely, coordinated with the Bulgarian Embassy, and safely deported. Israel underscored that the true victims remain the hostages held by Hamas.

Looking forward, Ambassador Sfari sees enormous potential for deepening Israel-Bulgaria cooperation across security, technology, energy, water, and food security. Opportunities exist in border protection, counter-drone systems, emergency response, water management, precision agriculture, and joint innovation projects. Cultural, academic, and youth exchanges remain central to strengthening the long-standing friendship between the two nations, ensuring the relationship endures for future generations.

Source: Dir.bg

