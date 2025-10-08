'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister

Politics » DEFENSE | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:33
Bulgaria: 'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, confirmed that the so-called “drone wall” remains largely a political idea, with the concept not yet fully developed. Speaking during a hearing at the parliamentary defense committee, Zapryanov emphasized that the project is intended as a “system of systems,” but no standardized approach currently exists at NATO or European levels to counter all types of drones.

When asked about Bulgaria’s current capabilities, Zapryanov said the country is participating in discussions on the concept and plans to strengthen existing forces and resources. He added that grant funding from the EU may support the development of the drone wall, and that Bulgaria will also draw on Ukrainian experience for practical guidance. Four types of Bulgarian anti-drone systems are currently in preparation, and domestic technology companies have the opportunity to participate in the European market.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative

On another matter, Zapryanov addressed the recent fuel leak discovered in the F-16 aircraft. He noted that warning signs were evident even during earlier flights and that months were lost while repeatedly disassembling the aircraft’s fuel system. The minister assured lawmakers that the repairs are covered by Lockheed Martin under warranty.

Zapryanov reiterated that no single tool exists to combat all drone threats, making the creation of an effective “drone wall” a complex challenge. He stressed that for such a system to function effectively, it would require the involvement of all allies, which remains a topic of political discussion.

Additionally, preventive measures have been taken to strengthen Bulgaria’s airspace surveillance in the northeast, in response to recent drone incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace during Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is actively negotiating with allies to enhance national air defense and intends to continue leveraging EU and NATO support as the anti-drone initiatives progress.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drone wall, Bulgaria, EU, defense

Related Articles:

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Solar Revolution: 4 GW Capacity Matches Four Nuclear Reactors!

Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors

Business » Energy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production

Business » Industry | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

When National Interests Collide with European Unity: The Bulgaria-Ukraine-North Macedonia Nexus

As Europe grapples with the most significant threat to its security architecture since World War II, the question of how quickly the European Union can act has become existential

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Faces Rainy Wednesday with Snow in the Mountains and Chilly Temperatures

On Wednesday, October 8, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy and rainy conditions, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the northern regions

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

New F-16 Aircraft Strengthen Bulgaria’s Air Force, Full Squadron Expected by End of 2025

Two more F-16 Block 70 fighter jets have landed in Bulgaria, marking another step in the long-anticipated modernization of the country’s Air Force under the 2019 acquisition contract

Politics » Defense | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian Drone Maker Eyes Role in Europe’s 'Drone Wall' Defense Plan

The Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics, best known for its cargo drones, is shifting part of its focus toward defense after years of staying away from military applications

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 19:08

PM Zhelyazkov Confirms Bulgaria’s Role in Europe's 'Drone Wall'

Bulgaria’s involvement in the European “drone wall” was a key topic at the informal summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:20

Bulgaria’s $100 Million F-16 Hits Trouble Again: Fuel Leak Sparks Concern

A new technical issue has been reported with one of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jets delivered to Bulgaria earlier this year

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria