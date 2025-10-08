'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, confirmed that the so-called “drone wall” remains largely a political idea, with the concept not yet fully developed. Speaking during a hearing at the parliamentary defense committee, Zapryanov emphasized that the project is intended as a “system of systems,” but no standardized approach currently exists at NATO or European levels to counter all types of drones.

When asked about Bulgaria’s current capabilities, Zapryanov said the country is participating in discussions on the concept and plans to strengthen existing forces and resources. He added that grant funding from the EU may support the development of the drone wall, and that Bulgaria will also draw on Ukrainian experience for practical guidance. Four types of Bulgarian anti-drone systems are currently in preparation, and domestic technology companies have the opportunity to participate in the European market.

On another matter, Zapryanov addressed the recent fuel leak discovered in the F-16 aircraft. He noted that warning signs were evident even during earlier flights and that months were lost while repeatedly disassembling the aircraft’s fuel system. The minister assured lawmakers that the repairs are covered by Lockheed Martin under warranty.

Zapryanov reiterated that no single tool exists to combat all drone threats, making the creation of an effective “drone wall” a complex challenge. He stressed that for such a system to function effectively, it would require the involvement of all allies, which remains a topic of political discussion.

Additionally, preventive measures have been taken to strengthen Bulgaria’s airspace surveillance in the northeast, in response to recent drone incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace during Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is actively negotiating with allies to enhance national air defense and intends to continue leveraging EU and NATO support as the anti-drone initiatives progress.