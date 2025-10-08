Bulgaria Strengthens Ties with Japan: GATE Signs Two Major University Partnerships at EXPO 2025

The Big Data for Smart Society Institute (GATE) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has formalized two new cooperation agreements with prominent Japanese universities during EXPO 2025 in Osaka, according to the university’s press office. The agreements involve the University of Tsukuba and Kwansei Gakuin University.

Sofia University emphasized that these partnerships mark a significant step in deepening scientific and academic collaboration between Bulgaria and Japan. They set the stage for joint research initiatives and knowledge sharing in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, sustainable urban development, and digital healthcare.

The signing ceremony took place in the context of heightened bilateral engagement and follows the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Bulgaria and Japan on May 20, 2025, in Tokyo by President Rumen Radev and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The declaration identifies science and innovation as core pillars of cooperation—a framework that GATE and its Japanese partners are now actively implementing.

“This occasion reflects a shared vision and mutual trust between our institutions and our nations. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable, digital, and adaptive cities,” said Prof. Dr. Silvia Ilieva, GATE Director.

GATE was represented at the Osaka event by Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Japan, Marieta Arabadzhieva. The ceremonies were attended by academics, diplomats, and other guests from both countries, who explored GATE’s research focus and discussed plans for collaborative scientific projects and academic exchanges.

Under the agreement with the University of Tsukuba, the existing collaboration in AI, modelling, climate research, and digital healthcare will expand further. Meanwhile, the partnership with Kwansei Gakuin University will initiate new programs focused on smart infrastructure and urban development.

The events were part of GATE’s Academic Days at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, underscoring the institute’s dedication to forging strategic international partnerships and enhancing Bulgaria’s standing in global scientific and technological innovation.

The mission of GATE remains to conduct applied research, drive innovation, and provide education in data science and artificial intelligence. The institute has developed extensive expertise through numerous projects addressing critical societal challenges, including Alzheimer’s research and combating disinformation.

Source: BTA