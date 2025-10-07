Bulgarian Court Keeps 'Automobile Administration' Employees in Custody Over Robbie Williams Concert Bribe Case

Crime | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Court Keeps 'Automobile Administration' Employees in Custody Over Robbie Williams Concert Bribe Case

The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed the initial court ruling, ordering Boris Borisov and Georgi Georgiev, employees of the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (IAAA), to remain in custody.

The two are accused of soliciting and receiving bribes from transport companies involved in moving equipment for the Robbie Williams concert in Sofia on September 28. The court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

According to the ruling, the evidence collected to date strongly indicates that both Georgiev and Borisov committed the alleged offenses. The court also dismissed defense claims questioning the specifics of the charges, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages. BTA reports that the panel emphasized that their previously clean criminal records do not shield them from responsibility. The persistence of their actions was highlighted, including the use of phone translation apps to communicate with the drivers.

Defense lawyer Emanuil Yordanov argued that the evidence is insufficient, pointing to only three driver testimonies. He claimed the first-instance court’s decision was influenced by public and media pressure. Yordanov also noted that the court ignored the defendants’ clean records and that they cannot interfere with witnesses abroad.

The prosecutor’s office stated that the indictment will be further detailed, but currently provides sufficient grounds for custody. It also revealed that one of the drivers secretly recorded a bribe request on his phone. Although the defendants attempted to have the recording deleted, the driver retained it, and it is now undergoing forensic examination.

Before the appeals court, Georgiev and Borisov requested lighter detention measures.

Last week, the Sofia City Court also remanded the two in custody, citing evidence suggesting their guilt and noting strong media and public attention surrounding the case.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bribes, custody, Robbie Williams, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Solar Revolution: 4 GW Capacity Matches Four Nuclear Reactors!

Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors

Business » Energy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production

Business » Industry | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

When National Interests Collide with European Unity: The Bulgaria-Ukraine-North Macedonia Nexus

As Europe grapples with the most significant threat to its security architecture since World War II, the question of how quickly the European Union can act has become existential

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Faces Rainy Wednesday with Snow in the Mountains and Chilly Temperatures

On Wednesday, October 8, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy and rainy conditions, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the northern regions

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Rally Tragedy Near Aladzha Monastery: Driver Released, Organizers Face Scrutiny

The driver involved in the tragic accident during a rally near the Aladzha Monastery, which resulted in the death of a spectator, has been released from custody

Crime | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Georgians Caught After String of Daylight Thefts in the Bulgarian Capital

Three Georgian nationals have been arrested in Sofia for a series of apartment burglaries

Crime | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

'He Must Learn to Walk and Talk Again': Child Survivor of ATV Crash in Sunny Beach Begins Rehabilitation

Four-year-old Martin, one of the victims of the serious ATV crash in Sunny Beach this summer, has been discharged from Pirogov Hospital, though his treatment is far from over

Crime | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23

Another Brutal Murder in Bulgarian Small Town: Woman Killed in Home During Robbery

A horrifying crime shook the town of Peshtera on September 27, when a 62-year-old woman was fatally attacked in her home in the Pirin district

Crime | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 14:33

Over 40,000 Euros Found in Corrupt Road Inspectors’ Homes After the Robbie Williams Bribe Scandal in Bulgaria

Two officers of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” (IAAA) have been arrested after demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Crime | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:10

Bulgaria Detains Officials Over Bribe Attempt from Robbie Williams’ Equipment Convoy

Two employees of Bulgaria’s Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Crime | September 29, 2025, Monday // 11:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria