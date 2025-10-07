Bulgarian Court Keeps 'Automobile Administration' Employees in Custody Over Robbie Williams Concert Bribe Case

The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed the initial court ruling, ordering Boris Borisov and Georgi Georgiev, employees of the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (IAAA), to remain in custody.

The two are accused of soliciting and receiving bribes from transport companies involved in moving equipment for the Robbie Williams concert in Sofia on September 28. The court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

According to the ruling, the evidence collected to date strongly indicates that both Georgiev and Borisov committed the alleged offenses. The court also dismissed defense claims questioning the specifics of the charges, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages. BTA reports that the panel emphasized that their previously clean criminal records do not shield them from responsibility. The persistence of their actions was highlighted, including the use of phone translation apps to communicate with the drivers.

Defense lawyer Emanuil Yordanov argued that the evidence is insufficient, pointing to only three driver testimonies. He claimed the first-instance court’s decision was influenced by public and media pressure. Yordanov also noted that the court ignored the defendants’ clean records and that they cannot interfere with witnesses abroad.

The prosecutor’s office stated that the indictment will be further detailed, but currently provides sufficient grounds for custody. It also revealed that one of the drivers secretly recorded a bribe request on his phone. Although the defendants attempted to have the recording deleted, the driver retained it, and it is now undergoing forensic examination.

Before the appeals court, Georgiev and Borisov requested lighter detention measures.

Last week, the Sofia City Court also remanded the two in custody, citing evidence suggesting their guilt and noting strong media and public attention surrounding the case.