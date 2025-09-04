Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries
A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan. BNR reported.
The rockfall occurred approximately 200 meters above Asenovgrad and was reported around 11:45 a.m. on site. No vehicles or people were harmed in the incident.
Regional Road Administration teams, along with heavy machinery, have been dispatched to remove the debris. However, officials do not yet have a timeline for when the road will be fully cleared and safe for travel. The director of the administration, Eng. Petar Popov, said the aim is at least to open the route for partial passage.
Preliminary assessments indicate that the landslide was caused by oversaturation of the slope due to recent weather conditions.
The closure is causing significant disruption, as traffic between Plovdiv and Smolyan districts is effectively halted. Normally, the road through Asenovgrad serves as a bypass while the Krichim–Devin section is under repair, meaning alternative routes are limited and vehicles are waiting on both sides of the landslide.
A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured
The body of a 58-year-old Russian woman has been discovered in the Elenite resort, marking the fourth confirmed victim of the recent flooding along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast
At least three people have died following severe flooding in the Elenite resort
A major flood swept through the Elenite holiday village, prompting an immediate evacuation and ongoing rescue operations
A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured
A fatal fire broke out shortly after midnight in Sofia’s Gotse Delchev district, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man
