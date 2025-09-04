Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan. BNR reported.

The rockfall occurred approximately 200 meters above Asenovgrad and was reported around 11:45 a.m. on site. No vehicles or people were harmed in the incident.

Regional Road Administration teams, along with heavy machinery, have been dispatched to remove the debris. However, officials do not yet have a timeline for when the road will be fully cleared and safe for travel. The director of the administration, Eng. Petar Popov, said the aim is at least to open the route for partial passage.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the landslide was caused by oversaturation of the slope due to recent weather conditions.

The closure is causing significant disruption, as traffic between Plovdiv and Smolyan districts is effectively halted. Normally, the road through Asenovgrad serves as a bypass while the Krichim–Devin section is under repair, meaning alternative routes are limited and vehicles are waiting on both sides of the landslide.