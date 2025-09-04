Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » INCIDENTS | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50
Bulgaria: Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan @BNR

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan. BNR reported.

The rockfall occurred approximately 200 meters above Asenovgrad and was reported around 11:45 a.m. on site. No vehicles or people were harmed in the incident.

Regional Road Administration teams, along with heavy machinery, have been dispatched to remove the debris. However, officials do not yet have a timeline for when the road will be fully cleared and safe for travel. The director of the administration, Eng. Petar Popov, said the aim is at least to open the route for partial passage.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the landslide was caused by oversaturation of the slope due to recent weather conditions.

The closure is causing significant disruption, as traffic between Plovdiv and Smolyan districts is effectively halted. Normally, the road through Asenovgrad serves as a bypass while the Krichim–Devin section is under repair, meaning alternative routes are limited and vehicles are waiting on both sides of the landslide.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: landslide, Asenovgrad, road

Related Articles:

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:08

Road Fatalities in Bulgaria Remain 2.5 Times Higher than EU Average

According to a recent statement from the Road Safety Institute, the likelihood of dying in a road accident in Bulgaria remains significantly above the European Union average

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:45

Severe Hailstorm Strikes Asenovgrad Villages, Crops and Cars Damaged

Severe hailstorms hit several villages in Bulgaria's Asenovgrad region, including Topolovo, Bachkovo, Gornoslav, Yavrovo, Cherven, Stoevo, and the Gorni Voden district

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15

Bulgaria’s Road Agency Publishes a Static Map of Dangerous Roads Amid Road Safety Reforms

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has released a map highlighting sections of Bulgaria’s road network with a high concentration of traffic accidents

Society | April 11, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria: Calls for Resignation of the Road Agency Chairman After Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old

The Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC) has called on the Minister of Regional Development, Ivan Ivanov, to dismiss Yordan Valchev

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Head of Bulgaria's Road Agency Offers Resignation After Protest Over Child's Death

Following the protest march in memory of 12-year-old Siyana, who died in a road accident, the chairman of Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), Yordan Valchev

Politics | April 7, 2025, Monday // 16:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna (VIDEO)

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:35

Fourth Victim Found After Bulgaria’s Elenite Floods as Cleanup and Evacuations Continue

The body of a 58-year-old Russian woman has been discovered in the Elenite resort, marking the fourth confirmed victim of the recent flooding along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 20:32

Absolute Tragedy in Bulgaria: Three Dead in Elenite Floods, Including Border Policeman

At least three people have died following severe flooding in the Elenite resort

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 18:45

Catastrophic Flood in Elenite: At Least One Dead, Hotels and Cars Swept Away

A major flood swept through the Elenite holiday village, prompting an immediate evacuation and ongoing rescue operations

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 14:28

Woman Dies and Four Injured in Kresna Gorge Minibus-Truck Collision

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Tragedy in Sofia: 45-Year-Old Man Dies in Warehouse Fire in Gotse Delchev District

A fatal fire broke out shortly after midnight in Sofia’s Gotse Delchev district, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man

Society » Incidents | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria