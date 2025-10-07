Schools and Kindergartens First: Pernik Begins Citywide Heating Rollout

Society | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Schools and Kindergartens First: Pernik Begins Citywide Heating Rollout @Pixabay

Heating in Pernik has officially begun its phased start-up, announced “Toplofikatsiya Pernik.” The company will prioritize kindergartens and schools initially, aiming to connect all subscribers by Thursday.

In some buildings, heating will remain off where internal systems have not been fully filled due to ongoing apartment repairs, the company noted.

Throughout the summer, the three gas cogenerators at TPP “Republika” were in operation, enabling coal-fired boilers and auxiliary equipment to undergo repairs without interrupting hot water supply to the city. Only certain residents in the “Iztok” and “Moshino” neighborhoods experienced temporary hot water outages, lasting nearly a month.

During the maintenance period, a damaged section of the “Sever” heat pipeline was replaced, with 750 meters of new piping installed. Additional leaks across other pipelines in the city were also repaired.

Looking ahead to the winter, the Fifth Steam Generator will be activated, allowing preventive maintenance of the gas cogeneration system while ensuring uninterrupted heating service.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating, Pernik, winter

Related Articles:

Pernik and Nearby Villages Face Day-Long Water Outage

Residents of Pernik and the surrounding region woke up this morning facing a water outage that has affected both the city and several nearby settlements

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:23

Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Sofia’s Druzhba 2 Residents Brace for Months Without Heating Amid Toplofikatsia Repairs

Residents of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” district remain frustrated as urgent repairs to the local heating network, operated by Toplofikatsia Sofia, are set to begin just as the heating season starts in October

Society | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills

Nearly half of Sofia households that pay for heating based on estimated consumption will receive refunds ranging from 10 to 250 leva (5 to 127 euros) following the equalization bills for the 2024/2025 heating season

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:14

It’s Official: Power and Heating Prices Go Up in Bulgaria - But Not As Much As Planned

As of July 1, a new pricing period begins for household electricity, heating, and hot water in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise from July 1

From July 1, 2025, electricity and thermal energy prices in Bulgaria are set to increase

Business » Energy | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Faces Rainy Wednesday with Snow in the Mountains and Chilly Temperatures

On Wednesday, October 8, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy and rainy conditions, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the northern regions

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Strengthens Ties with Japan: GATE Signs Two Major University Partnerships at EXPO 2025

The Big Data for Smart Society Institute (GATE) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has formalized two new cooperation agreements with prominent Japanese universities during EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:54

Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50

Heavy Rain Floods Seaside Lozenets as Tsarevo Declares Precautionary Non-School Day (VIDEO)

The seaside resort of Lozenets is currently experiencing flooding, with water accumulating in the lowest-lying areas

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 12:01

Heavy Rainfall to Continue: Bulgaria’s Severe Weather Expected Until Thursday Morning

The current meteorological situation in Bulgaria is expected to persist for another two days

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 11:29

Red Code Weather Warning: Flood Risk Forces Closures in Burgas and Tsarevo Areas

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Bulgaria’s southeastern Black Sea coast on Tuesday

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria