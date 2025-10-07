Schools and Kindergartens First: Pernik Begins Citywide Heating Rollout

Heating in Pernik has officially begun its phased start-up, announced “Toplofikatsiya Pernik.” The company will prioritize kindergartens and schools initially, aiming to connect all subscribers by Thursday.

In some buildings, heating will remain off where internal systems have not been fully filled due to ongoing apartment repairs, the company noted.

Throughout the summer, the three gas cogenerators at TPP “Republika” were in operation, enabling coal-fired boilers and auxiliary equipment to undergo repairs without interrupting hot water supply to the city. Only certain residents in the “Iztok” and “Moshino” neighborhoods experienced temporary hot water outages, lasting nearly a month.

During the maintenance period, a damaged section of the “Sever” heat pipeline was replaced, with 750 meters of new piping installed. Additional leaks across other pipelines in the city were also repaired.

Looking ahead to the winter, the Fifth Steam Generator will be activated, allowing preventive maintenance of the gas cogeneration system while ensuring uninterrupted heating service.