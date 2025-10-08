Heavy Rain Floods Seaside Lozenets as Tsarevo Declares Precautionary Non-School Day (VIDEO)

The seaside resort of Lozenets is currently experiencing flooding, with water accumulating in the lowest-lying areas. Some hotel ground floors are under water, though authorities have indicated that no evacuation is required at this time.

The Municipal Headquarters in Tsarevo warned that flooding may affect both republican and municipal roads, and some streets could become temporarily impassable. The access road to the “Nestinarka” beach from Brodilovo has been closed. While rivers and ravines have not overflowed yet, large volumes of rainwater are running off the road network into low-lying areas. Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, schools and kindergartens throughout the municipality declared a non-school day on the morning of October 7, 2025, as a preventive measure. Social support services, including a dairy kitchen, remain operational.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Owners of yard dogs were specifically asked to release their animals and move them to safe locations. The situation is fluid, and officials warned that conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

Heavy rain has been falling overnight across the Tsarevo region. By noon, nearly 94 liters per square meter had been recorded. Despite the challenging conditions, there is no official state of emergency. Emergency crews, including teams from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Border Police, have been active throughout the night to manage the situation.

Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov noted that the situation remains calm across the region. No immediate danger has been reported in the territory of all 13 municipalities, with the exception of Tsarevo, where the non-school day was declared.

In the neighboring Primorsko Municipality, efforts continue to manage water levels at the Novo Panicharevo dam, which had reached approximately one meter below the spillway. Pumps operating at 400 liters per second are transferring water to the Yasna Polyana dam, which still has sufficient capacity, ensuring that there is no risk to the local population.