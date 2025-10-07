EU Puts Russian Diplomats on a Tight Leash After Spy Scandal

October 7, 2025
EU member states have reached an agreement to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the Union, following concerns over espionage and sabotage linked to Moscow, FT reports. The measure comes after a rise in hybrid operations, including cyberattacks, arson, infrastructure sabotage, and drone incursions, many of which intelligence agencies say are coordinated by Russian operatives working under diplomatic cover.

Under the new rules, Russian diplomats stationed in EU capitals will be required to notify host countries of their travel plans before crossing national borders. This initiative, spearheaded by the Czech Republic, is part of a broader package of sanctions being prepared in Brussels in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measures aim to curb the mobility of suspected spies operating outside the countries where they are officially accredited.

Prague has been advocating for such restrictions since May 2023. The Czech government has already banned entry to several Russian diplomats suspected of espionage and restricted access for those holding official passports without Czech accreditation. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský emphasized the importance of reciprocity, saying it is unreasonable for a Russian diplomat accredited in one EU country, such as Spain, to be able to enter Prague without restrictions. The policy aligns with the Vienna Convention’s principles on diplomatic conduct.

Support for the measure grew over the past year, with Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania backing the Czech proposal. Hungary, which had previously opposed the restrictions, lifted its veto, clearing the way for EU-wide agreement.

Legal approval of the sanctions package could face delays due to a dispute involving Austria. Vienna has proposed including a clause to lift sanctions on assets linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to offset losses sustained by Raiffeisen Bank in Russia. Several EU capitals have expressed opposition to linking this issue to the travel restrictions. Further negotiations are scheduled for October 8.

The EU’s new measure follows a history of Russian espionage on its soil, including a 2014 incident at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people and was later attributed to GRU agents. The travel restrictions are intended not only to prevent further sabotage but also to ensure that EU countries have greater oversight of foreign diplomats operating within their territories.

This initiative is part of a broader European effort to strengthen sanctions against Russia, complementing earlier measures announced by the European Commission in September 2025, which targeted banks and limited energy revenues used to fund the war in Ukraine.

