Bulgaria Moves to Full Euro Price Enforcement: Fines Up to 1% of Turnover Start October 8

From October 8, Bulgaria will move from a warning phase to full enforcement of rules governing the dual display of prices in leva (BGN) and euros (EUR). Authorities will no longer simply issue written notices for violations of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria (ZVERB); inspections, real fines, and clearly defined obligations will replace the previous grace period.

Retailers, service providers, and online stores will all be under scrutiny, with penalties now substantial - large companies could face fines reaching up to 1% of their annual turnover. The primary focus of inspections will be on the dual display of prices, which must be clearly legible, in the same font and color, and accurately reflect the fixed conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, rounded to two decimal places. Only specific exceptions exist, including fuel, books, transport documents, and certain financial services.

Previously, until October 8, authorities could only issue written instructions to businesses failing to comply, allowing time to adjust. After this date, penalties will apply: individuals can be fined from 200 to 400 BGN (€102–€204), while legal entities and sole proprietorships face fines ranging from 2,000 to 50,000 BGN (€1,020–€25,560), increasing to 200,000 BGN (€102,240) for repeated violations. Online retailers could face fines of up to 50,000 BGN (€25,560) and potential temporary suspension.

Merchants are also required to avoid speculative or unjustified price increases. Any price changes must have an objective economic basis, such as rising raw material costs or crisis conditions, and traders must be able to prove this during inspections. Fines for such violations range from 1,000 to 10,000 BGN (€510–€5,120) for individuals, and 5,000–100,000 BGN (€2,560–€51,120) for legal entities, with repeat offenses potentially reaching 200,000 BGN (€102,240). Large companies may face fines of up to 1% of their turnover, capped at 1 million BGN (€512,000).

Merchants must also accept euro payments and provide accurate change. Individuals can face fines of up to 10,000 BGN (€5,120) for refusal, while legal entities could be fined 5,000–100,000 BGN (€2,560–€51,120), with repeated offenses doubling the penalty. Correct rounding is also mandatory, and improper rounding may incur fines up to 7,000 BGN (€3,580) for first offenses and 14,000 BGN (€7,160) for repeat violations.

Large businesses with turnovers over 10 million BGN (€5.12 million) must publish daily prices of basic goods, including food, beverages, and medicines, in a machine-readable format by 7:00 a.m. Failure to comply can result in fines of 10,000–100,000 BGN (€5,120–€51,120) for the first violation, and 20,000–200,000 BGN (€10,240–€102,240) for repeated offenses.

The enforcement authorities are divided by sector: the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) leads overall supervision, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) monitors markets and traders, and the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) oversees banks and financial institutions.

Businesses are advised to check labels, train staff, and keep thorough records of price changes. Micro-firms can receive support of up to €10,000 from banks before January 1, 2026. Consumers are encouraged to monitor prices, demand correct change, and report violations via the CPC website or app.

The shift marks a critical phase in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro. Beyond technical compliance, the move is designed to protect consumers, maintain trust in pricing, and ensure economic stability. With inflation around 3.6–3.8%, strict oversight will test both business integrity and public confidence in the new currency.